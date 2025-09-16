We should harness the sun to prosper

Uganda is blessed with abundant sunshine. This gift from nature, if well used by harnessing the power of the sun on a large scale, can spur economic growth and improve the standard of living for citizens countrywide. The country has a tropical climate that is warm and sunny all year round. However, this sunshine is largely not utilised, with solar power uptake hindered by the high cost of solar panels, batteries, installation services, among others. The government has heavily prioritised and invested in hydroelectricity, with solar power, an alternative that can be a game-changer if taken more seriously, playing second fiddle. Most rural areas in the country are not connected to the national electricity grid.

This compels locals to resort to paraffin lamps for lighting homes at night. However, these paraffin lamps emit carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and other harmful chemical compounds that cause cancer, respiratory diseases, and other ailments, according to the World Health Organisation. A wider uptake of solar power would also reduce the dependence on wood and charcoal as cooking fuels. These two cooking fuels, widely used countrywide both in urban and rural areas, also emit carbon dioxide and other harmful chemical compounds that send people to an early grave.

The government’s rural electrification programme which is aimed at connecting rural areas to the national grid has made very limited progress because of infrastructure challenges and high connection costs. It is therefore imperative that the government make it easier to purchase solar panels and related components for installation in homes. This can be done by reducing taxes or entirely removing taxes on solar components. Subsidies can also increase uptake of solar power by lowering prices of solar components, hence making it affordable for low-income earners, especially those in rural areas. With wider solar uptake, residents of rural areas will have the power needed to engage in income-generating activities that can improve their standards of living.

Solar power can eradicate the burden of reliance on diesel generators that are not only costly but also harmful to people’s health and the environment because of the toxic chemical compounds these generators spew while they are being used. Effectively harnessing the power of the sun can also improve agricultural production through solar-powered irrigation. Currently, some farmers are using solar-powered irrigation, with some aided by the government to purchase the equipment at a subsidised cost. This is a step in the right direction, and we call upon the government to invest more in this project to enable more farmers to benefit from it.



