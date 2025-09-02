We should learn from Chan 2024

East Africa, over the past month, hosted its first major continental football tournament. Under the Pamoja banner, Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania came together to host the delayed 2024 Africa Nations Championship (Chan).

Games were played across four cities – Kampala, Dar es Salaam, Nairobi, and Zanzibar. This was all new to the region. Hosting these tournaments has always been a reserve for the North African giants – Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, and Egypt.

When the quartet has not hosted, southern Africa, especially South Africa, does the honours. West Africa too has had its fair share of this pie. By bringing the tournament to East Africa, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) sailed into uncharted waters, as this was the first time to have three countries host.

On pitch, all three hosts made it out of the group stage before exiting in the quarterfinals. Morocco went on to lift their third title, defeating Madagascar in Nairobi at the weekend.

There is a lot the East African region can learn from their defeats and the teams that eventually performed better than the hosts.

For example, Morocco has easily become a beacon of excellence that we can all borrow a leaf from. They have invested heavily in infrastructure and the entire ecosystem that develops players. If that is not a lesson big enough, we can also make a reference to the beaten finalists Madagascar who do not boast a big profile but exceeded all expectations.

All these might be technical decisions for federations but the lessons stretch beyond the pitch as Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania will host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Online ticketing has been a blessing at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole. Stampedes and crowding at gates is now a thing of the past and we should maintain it. In the immediate term, Fufa has opted for the same procedure ahead of the World Cup qualifying games at Namboole over the next nine days.

The closures of roads on match days around the stadium might have inconvenienced several people who may not be interested in events at Namboole but has created a smooth path for the tens of thousands who love and or benefit from football.

This has also improved the security cordon around the area. The stadium itself has been pleasant in orange, and the availability of volunteers within your eye line cannot be understated. We might all know the good stuff but what about the things that may not have gone according to plan or executed as expected?

Did we get the tourism numbers we desired? Maybe not. Now is the time to reflect on that too and more so that we are ready for 2027. We do not have as much time as we might imagine today.