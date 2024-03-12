We wish Muslims a great Ramadhan

Muslims across the globe started the Holy Month of Ramadhan yesterday after officials in Saudi Arabia, the home of the holiest sites in Islam such as Mecca, sighted the crescent moon on Sunday night.

During this month, the majority of the 1.8 billion Muslims across the world observe a strict fast from dawn to dusk as one of the five pillars of Islam. They include the declaration of faith (shahada), prayer (salah), alms-giving (zakat), fasting (sawm) and pilgrimage (hajj).

During this period, the faithful abstain from eating, drinking and any other bodily desires for 30 days.

The period in which the faithful believe the Holy Quran was sent down from heaven to guide men and women and offer them direction and salvation, marks a journey of reflection, family get-togethers, showing love to one another, and giving, among others.

Muslims spend this season praying and seeking a deeper connection with God, crowning it in Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

In being alert to the issues bedeviling the Muslim world, we hope that all the faithful will be able to navigate the season peacefully and promote love and togetherness, across the globe.

The Middle East, particularly, is restive, with the Israel-Gaza war at the heart of what is fast devastating world peace and splitting leaders.

Yesterday, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a truce in the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip and the conflict in Sudan as Ramadhan begins.

“International humanitarian law lies in tatters,” he told reporters. “And a threatened Israeli assault on Rafah could plummet the people of Gaza into an even deeper circle of hell.”

Reuters news agency reported that Mr Guterres also called for the release of hostages held by Hamas and the removal of “all obstacles to ensure the delivery of lifesaving aid at the speed and massive scale required” to Gaza.

The families in war-torn regions also deserve to observe the season in peace and harmony with their loved ones.

Back home, we hope that the faithful find what to eat, and go through this important period peacefully and live to see the spiritual benefits of fasting

Apart from the spiritual gains, it is said that fasting may also offer some health benefits. Health professionals have said it reduces hypertension, increases brain function, improves body composition, and reduces cancer risk. It also lowers inflammation, and regulates sleep patterns.

From us, we wish you a smooth Ramadhan period.

