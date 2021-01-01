We wish you a happy and fruitful New Year

Our view: In sum, as we welcome the New Year, let’s wear masks, wash hands, and social distance to prevent infecting others or getting infected by Covid-19.

The New Year is upon us. No doubt, Ugandans have woken up with great expectations.

Nonetheless, beneath this bubble of excitement runs mixed feelings of what the election year 2021 will bring. This is why the security agencies, politicians, and the common person should take time to reflect on our actions and what we desire for Uganda.

The easiest is to rally to our national call as countrymen and women. Therefore, as we begin the New Year, let us all renew our devotion to country and make Uganda a land of freedom. And in this common pursuit, not even the intense struggles between rivals for elective positions in the 2021 General Elections should diminish our resolve for unity.

Indeed, the January 14 elections should never force us to abandon our old fraternal ways because the elections will soon be over and we return to our struggles to put food on the table for families. This implies our future, without doubt, lies in our hands. But this can only be achieved when we stand together as citizens.

This demands both our leaders and voters alike to live true to our country’s call – the National Anthem. This song of devotion underscores our future lies in this in this country –Uganda. The New Year, therefore, should accord us a new dawn to echo our country’s creed of oneness – to coexist and live in peace and friendship.

Lest we forget in our moments of excitement to usher in the New Year, the threat of political tension still looms large. As we have advised before, political differences should not be allowed to translate into enemty among the political class and citizens as a whole.

Political competition should be about presenting to the electorate the contender’s manifesto replete with ideas with the aim of persuading voters to make a decision from an informed point of view.

It fact, there should be no place for violence in an election process as we are seeing it today. It is true that the Electoration Commission has issued guidelines for campaigns to stop the spread of Covid-19. However, the manner of enforcing the guidelines, including the standard operating procedures (SOPs), has seen the police and other security agencies use more force than they should.

Even as we usher in the New Year with festivities, however limited and restricted they may be, still let’s keep our guard up in intensifying the fight against the pandemic, which has become a social and economic threat not only to Uganda, but also globally.

Happy New Year.

