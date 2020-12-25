We wish you happy and safe Christmas

By Editor More by this Author

Today’s Christmas is an extraordinary one. Christmas in amid the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to be low-key for many people in an effort to limit the spread of the virus. The pandemic’s effects have disrupted our lives and these disruptions will continue well into 2021.

Many of us are celebrating this Christmas amidst a pandemic that has caused death and pain to families. So far, at least 31,910 Ugandans have been infected by Covid-19 since March.

This Christmas is characterised by a weird mix of fear and optimism as the virus rages on.

Some hospitals around the country are dealing with Covid-19 cases, in addition to other health issues such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. These Covid-19 cases have already taken a toll on Uganda’s public health since mid-March, when the government first implemented the lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19. Since they are urgently needed in Covid-19 wards, many of our health workers are not spending the holidays with their loved ones this year.

But to help our health workers cope with their increasing workload, we can avoid certain traditions and take things, such as alcohol and cholesterol-laden food, which could cause heart diseases in moderation. Large gatherings are definitely out this Christmas as they carry the risk of spreading the coronavirus among loved ones.

Let us remember that keeping our guard up and keeping celebrations between as few people as possible is the best way to drive cases down. We know how difficult all of this is.

More than ever, we should understand that a smaller Christmas is definitely a safer one.

The fight against this coronavirus pandemic is far from over. Economists argue that it will take longer for the economy to bounce back from massive job losses and business closures as significant challenges remain before vaccines restore a semblance of normalcy.

Although Covid-19 vaccines have started being administered worldwide, many of us in developing countries like Uganda will have to wait several months before the vaccine actually gets here.

As much as you might want a break from the Covid-19 restrictions of wearing a mask, observing social distancing, washing hands and sanitising them, remember that the virus is not taking a break. So, don’t let your guard down. This is a call to each one of us to take the necessary steps to minimise a rise in transmission.Being far away from part of your family might not be easy but it could stop you from prolonging the crisis. Any rise in coronavirus cases during this festive season is likely to weaken the health system which is already overwhelmed. You’d better be safe this Christmas!

Have a merry little Christmas!