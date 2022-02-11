Welcome constructive criticism from public

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

The issue: Handling criticism

Our view: Even in face of such criticism, objective or otherwise, we encourage public servants to stay the course which is to serve objectively, effectively and efficiently and not be forced to pass what some might say are otherwise harsh and restrictive regulations. 

Exactly a week ago, majority of the judges resolved not to entertain any cyber bullying by errant lawyers and other court users as they go about adjudicating cases.

