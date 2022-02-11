Welcome constructive criticism from public

Exactly a week ago, majority of the judges resolved not to entertain any cyber bullying by errant lawyers and other court users as they go about adjudicating cases.

The resolution was under recommendation number seven, during the closure of the week-long annual meet in Kampala.

The judges singled out two lawyers; Isaac Ssemakadde and Hassan Male Mabirizi for allegedly cyber bullying them.

The said condemnation of errant lawyers was re-echoed by President Museveni, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka and president of the Uganda Law Society, Pheona Nabasa Wall during the opening of the new law year in Kampala last year.

We also add our voice in condemning attacks against judicial officers or any kind of cyber bullying against not only judicial officers but anyone.

There ought to be a proper way to address matters should they arise.

And while we condemn cyber bullying, in this case attacks against judicial officers and judges, public officers should welcome constructive criticism because they are holding public office. When it is constructive, objective and delivered in a civil manner, criticism should be welcomed, taken into consideration and if necessary, action taken to right any wrongs.

Times have since changed, we now live in a digital era where there is alot of information both useful and harmful in circulation with minimal regulation and censorship.

So modern day public servants should brace themselves to appropriately deal with criticism that is daily published by members of the public.

Even in face of such criticism, objective or otherwise, we encourage public servants to stay the course which is to serve objectively, effectively and efficiently and not be forced to pass what some might say are otherwise harsh and restrictive regulations.

