What happened to free pads for our school girls?

A promise like this one should be given a timeframe, since it aims at keeping girls at school.

A promise is a debt. Some promises are fulfilled without reminders.

But in the case of providing free sanitary pads to school girls, President Museveni and or his government need reminders.

Moreso when we run stories that depict the reality of menstruation poverty. Yesterday, one of our stories indicated that five million girls are losing school time to menstruation hurdles.

Uganda Red Cross Society says eight million girls are under 18 years. Of these, five million need access to sanitary pads. The organisation calls for permanent solutions to this challenge.

Activists under their umbrella body, Let’s Turn the Page Uganda, have in the past said some of the females performed poorly in their final examinations because they skipped lessons when on their periods.

They skipped lessons because they lacked pads while others were stigmatised after their uniforms or clothes got stained when they were on their period. These girls complain that boys and teachers embarrassed them the most after such incidents, making some of them dodge lessons for a week or more until they completed their cycle.

In some instances, learners said they used all sorts of materials in the place of pads such as old rugs, leaves, pieces of clothes while others said they even share reusable pads with siblings and friends.

During the presidential campaigns in 2015, Mr Museveni pledged to provide free pads to girls in Lango Sub-region. Months after re-election, sections of the public asked Mr Museveni to honour his pledge.

In 2017, the government said there were no funds, prompting activist Stella Nyanzi to start a fundraising campaign for pads. The campaign did not last more than six months, yet she had hoped to get 100 million pads within one year.

Her Pads for Girls campaign landed her in trouble with the authorities and eventually prison for ‘insulting the President”. Ms Nyanzi had noted that the campaign promise, like many others, had not been fulfilled.

In May 2021, the Minister for Education and Sports and also First Lady, Ms Janet Museveni, said the government was planning to construct a factory for school pads. She said the government was finding difficulties in providing schoolgirls pads, as promised by the President in 2015.

As a result, she said a factory to make pads was more sustainable.

However, two years later, we hardly hear about the progress of this factory or the fulfillment of the presidential pledge.