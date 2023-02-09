What will it take to sort out the mess in sports bodies?

Officials from the National Council of Sports (NCS) and the Uganda Netball Federation were due to meet at State House Entebbe, as the First Lady and Education and Sports minister, Ms Janet Museveni, moved to address a financial impropriety impasse. At last a breather in the air polluted by bitter fallout between the federation and its supervisor.

For weeks, netball federation chief Sarah Babirye and NCS accounting officer Patrick Ogwel have been trading accusations over accountability issues. The fallout is a culmination of what has been simmering for over a year. This is telling about the will to fight corruption in the country as it comes barely two months after Parliament ordered a probe into the activities of NCS.

Coming in the thick of an ongoing probe, the temerity of the officials at NCS defies shame. Sports is not a joke even as the Executive continues to consider it a leisure activity. There are serious businesses in sports, employing thousands and providing tax bases for the economy.

But NCS’s shameless actions will make Sports a big joke – if it hasn’t already.

Last November, Speaker Anita Among noted that there were inconsistencies in figures presented to Parliament in regard to the House’s appropriations and releases to the sports sub-sector. The cited inconsistencies were in funds to sports federations and other departments.

For instance, NCS – a statutory organ mandated to develop, promote and control sports activities in the country on behalf of the government – told an ad-hoc committee that about Shs400b was being spent on refurbishment of Namboole stadium. But the Sports minister revised that to the region of Shs291b.

This embarrassment in uncoordinated presentation has been the slime in the fallout between NCS and the netball federation. The revelations that NCS splashed more cash on its officials than it funded athletes during the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last year and the Tokyo Olympics the year before were enough to send some officials on holiday to Luzira.

But the same officials are confidently hopping from one media station to another, a presser to whatnot with the confidence that suggests there is no more shame in their sickening vicious circle of accountability failings.

Sports federations have always sobbed, but now there is a loud wail. When a woman’s wails pierces the air, the community responds to the distress. It is not the netball federation president wailing here, but the entire sport – and a community that is longing for a robust sector - cannot continue to pretend that all is well.