Why don’t we sort out doctors’ plight?

There are threats, as reported by this newspaper yesterday, of doctors intending to strike starting November 6.

The doctors under their umbrella body, the Uganda Medical Association, claim that they feel undermined because even after giving government 90 days to sort out the mess nothing is forthcoming.

At the heart of the matter is a failed promise, as directed by President Museveni, to raise intern doctors pay from Shs750,000 to Shs2.5m. While the Health ministry has thrown the ball to Finance ministry’s court, we ought to do better than that. First, health workers have this year been at the forefront in the battle against Covid-19 amid many challenges. They have sacrificed everything; including endangering their families, to make sure the country comes out of the woods.

In May, up to 1,403 medical interns in 42 hospitals across the country went on a sit down strike over low pay and poor working conditions. This was at the start of the second wave of the pandemic and the reports were not desirable.

The Federation for Uganda Medical Interns then said their demand was in line with the 2019 recommendation by the Parliament Health Committee, but that Finance ministry ignored their demand even in the 2021/2022 financial year.

While we play around with the medical resource, greener pastures abound and often they end up migrating.

It is worth appreciating the role health workers play. They are not many across the country and work amid very difficult conditions to save the lives of many.

Honouring the promises made to them should just be done with the respect they deserve.



Like teachers, they are some of the least paid civil servants in this part of the world yet the contribution they make to society is tremendous. Also, the President has been very equivocal on improving remuneration for scientists.

While addressing the national celebration of World Teachers’ Day at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala on October 12, Mr Museveni said there would be no pay rise for teachers of humanities but instead scientists would benefit.