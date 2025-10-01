Why our fidelity to truth matters more than ever

It might be just as well that this year’s World News Day, on Sunday, was treated as an afterthought by all and sundry in Uganda. The day draws attention to the power of fact-based journalism. The promotion of truth and media literacy cannot be understated, not least because we find ourselves living in a post-truth world where alternative facts, surprisingly, hold sway.

On the eve of this year’s World News Day, the story of Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja reportedly ordering the police to quiz a Galaxy TV journalist, Mr David Mwesigwa, bubbled under the radar. This was after the leader of government business in Parliament erroneously came to the conclusion that Mr Mwesigwa misled President Museveni. While fielding questions from the media following his nomination ahead of next year’s presidential poll, Mr Museveni learnt from the TV journalist that the conditions at Mukono General Hospital, Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital, and Namuganga Health Centre III left a lot to be desired.

Ms Nabbanja says a fact-finding trip she undertook established that the journalist was only partially telling the truth. She now reportedly wants the police to crack the whip, leaving the journalist on tenterhooks. The development highlights the difficulties of doing journalistic work. It is increasingly becoming dangerous to serve as a mouthpiece for the voiceless and afflicted. The ruling elite is invested in perpetuating a narrative that serves the minority.

The Nation Media Group is guided by a bifurcated goal of comforting the afflicted and afflicting the comfortable. Like Mr Mwesigwa, we are acutely aware that a fidelity to the truth typically comes at a price. And we have the bruises to show for it. When presidential candidates kick-started their campaigns on Monday with their sights firmly set on the State House, we were—as has been the case over the past months—shut out of covering the incumbent, Mr Museveni. Our crime remains choosing truth by comforting the afflicted and afflicting the comfortable.

As candidates barnstorm the country over the next 80 odd days, we can only promise to be insatiably curious and resolute in our pursuit for the truth. Everyday. The ball might be dropped on some occasions, but, on the whole, so-called alternative facts will not be our cup of tea. We do not take our calling that demands a fidelity to truth lightly. No. Access to information matters more than ever, not least because there is an infodemic of false information spreading throughout all four corners of Uganda. It is dangerous if choices are made on the basis of this type of information.

So, even in the face of growing flak from the ruling elite, we head into the current electoral cycle with words of encouragement to our journalists—and indeed other independent actors—to be brave while holding all and sundry accountable. We are consciously aware that the braveness has to be matched with impartiality since the public could do with the steady delivery of reliable information. We do not take for granted the fact that the information that our reportage will put out over the next 80 odd days will empower Ugandans to make informed decisions as they participate in a democratic process. This is why we strongly believe that Mr Mwesigwa’s travails should not be treated as an afterthought. Ditto World News Day.





