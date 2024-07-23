Why today’s protests must remain peaceful

Indian independence activist and leader who played a key role in the peaceful resistance movement against British colonial rule, Mahatma Gandhi, once said “An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.”

In today’s context, which has left Kampala and surrounding areas anxious about the outcome of planned demonstrations against corruption that is stinking to the high heavens, Gandhi’s statement is aptly relevant.

As Kampala, Uganda’s capital city, prepares for return of demonstrations, we urge both the government and protesters to prioritise peaceful expression of grievances as enshrined in the Constitution. The right to protest is a fundamental aspect of democracy, but it must be exercised responsibly to avoid harm to individuals and property as has been the case before.

In recent times, Kampala has witnessed a surge in protests, often marred by violence and chaos, like the walk-to-work demonstrations, the over the top tax protests, and many other politically instigated chaos.

While the government has a duty to maintain law and order, it is equally important to respect the rights of citizens to express their discontent and handle them in the most dignified manner as possible. We call upon the government to ensure that security forces exercise restraint and avoid using excessive force against protesters.

On the other hand, protesters must also conduct themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner. The demands they make against security forces to handle them appropriately must also be earned in the way they conduct themselves.

Vandalism, looting, and violence as has been seen in protests in neighbouring countries only serve to undermine the legitimacy of their cause and put innocent lives at risk. We urge protesters to engage in constructive and peaceful means with the government and to seek resolutions to their grievances – and security must listen to them.

While calling for peaceful engagements is paramount, it is also imperative that the government takes concrete steps to address the underlying issues driving the protests. This includes engaging in meaningful steps in tackling on unemployment, addressing corruption and economic inequality, and ensuring the voices of all citizens are heard.

The leaders should not be deaf to demands from a population that has suffered high cost of living, poor infrastructure in the city, a disabled public health and transport system, among other social ills.

Let us work together to build a more inclusive and equitable society, where the rights of all citizens are respected and protected.

Our commitment to you

We pledge:

To be accurate and fair in all we do.

To be respectful to all in our pursuit of the truth.

To refuse to accept any compensation beyond that provided by Monitor Publications Ltd. for what we do in our news gathering and decision-making.