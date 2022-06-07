Why we need to think of what happens after

On the morning after Martyrs’ Day, which was celebrated on June 3, a huge number of pilgrims were reported to be stranded at the shrines.

These pilgrims either had not planned for how to get back home, or had hoped someone would help provide them fare back to their homes in different parts of the country.

It is possible that others in the excitement of sorts spent what would be the fare, on buying different items in Namugongo. For some, however, they had been left behind by the cars that had ferried them to the place, while others had lost track of the friends they came with and could not figure out how to get back home because they did not know the way.

Namugongo road was also littered with a lot of rubbish once the event was over. Only the premises of the Catholic shrine were well cleaned the next day, and by pilgrims from Tanzania who had come prepared with equipment too, to do that.

This situation shows that many times in this country, huge events are prepared but no one seems to put thought into what happens after the event.

In the case of Martyrs Day, questions arise as to why mechanisms have not been put in place by both churches with the support of the Police and the local authorities to help streamline how pilgrims are welcomed, treated and how they leave.

One also wonders what the sacred day, as most pilgrims deem it, has done for their faith that they will do different and better. But because faith is a personal matter, that cannot be fully interrogated.

Although the two are not related, the event brings to mind other activities that have been carried out with the purpose of creating change and yet things seem to remain the same or even get worse. How many still remember the Anti-Corruption Walk that was held on December 15, 2019? What was achieved? What are the signs of progress that we can say have been made two and a half years later? Chief Justice Bart Katureebe on that day made a commitment to end corruption in the Judiciary by ensuring fair treatment of all citizens before the law. Has this been measured and monitored?

In order to achieve good results, for any event held, the organising team must always think of the after. Questions such as “What happens next? What should we do to avoid the negative aspects for the next event? What promises have we made and how can we keep them?” should be a major part of the planning process.