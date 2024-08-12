Why we should stop glorifying the corrupt

Corruption has long been a pervasive issue in Uganda, deeply embedded in various aspects of society. The recent remarks by the Inspectorate of Government (IG), calling on Ugandans to stop celebrating corrupt individuals, serve as a critical reminder of the moral decay that threatens the country’s development. The IG’s statement is a bold and necessary call to action, urging citizens to recognise the corrosive impact of corruption and to resist the allure of quick and ill-gotten gains.

Corruption is always glorified, with individuals who engage in corrupt practices being celebrated in our religious institutions and communities as successful. This culture of glorification not only perpetuates corruption, but also undermines the integrity of our nation’s institutions. When the corrupt are celebrated, it sends a message that dishonesty is a viable path to success, eroding public trust in government and weakening the rule of law.

The IG’s call to stop celebrating the corrupt is not just about changing public perception; it’s about reclaiming the moral fabric of our society. It is a call to shift the narrative from one that glorifies wealth at any cost to one that values integrity, hard work, and accountability. To achieve this, Ugandans must collectively reject the notion that success can only be achieved through dishonest means. This requires a concerted effort to educate the public on the dangers of corruption and to promote ethical behaviour at all levels of our society.

However, the fight against corruption cannot be won by moral appeals alone. It requires a robust legal framework, effective enforcement of anti-corruption laws, and the political will to hold even the most powerful individuals accountable. The government must lead by example, ensuring that those in positions of power are not only free from corruption but are also seen to be so. Transparency and accountability must be prioritised, and the public must be empowered to demand these from their leaders.

In addition to legal and institutional reforms, there is a need for cultural change. We must begin to celebrate individuals who achieve success through legitimate means, and shun those who rely on corruption. This cultural shift can be fostered through public campaigns, education, and the promotion of role models who embody integrity and ethical leadership.