Work together to conserve wildlife

World Wildlife Day is celebrated worldwide on March 3. The date was chosen in respect of the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) signed on March 3, 1973.

This year’s celebrations acknowledge the significant contribution CITES has made to sustainability, wildlife and biodiversity conservation and how this contribution has been enhanced by the bridge-building and partnership work done within the CITES framework, according to United Nations Development Programme.

As part of the local celebrations to be held in Tororo City under the theme ‘Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation’, the Tororo Rock was officially commissioned as a tourist site. The rock, which stands at about 1,400 metres above sea level, is home to several species of flora and fauna. Which then makes the theme chosen for this year’s celebration important.

More partnerships are needed in order to consolidate the progress made so far in the conservation of wildlife spread across the country. According to Sam Mwandah, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) executive director, if wildlife is harnessed and protected, the country would make significant economic progress.

UWA is the government agency responsible for the management and protection of wildlife in and outside gazzeted areas.

These include national parks and game reserves. There has been an increase in the population of wildlife, especially of the big five: lions, leopards, buffaloes, elephants and rhinos. Statistics also show that the numbers of the ‘unique two’ - mountain gorillas and chimpazees - have significantly grown, with Uganda home to about 5,000 lowland chimpanzees

Positive strides have also been made in infrastructural development and an improvement in technology. All this progress means there will be more returning tourists and in return economic development. But more still needs to be done.

There is need for collaborative partnerships of all stakeholders, both public and private in order to conserve wildlife.

Government should come up with appropriate laws and regulations to govern the user rights of wildlife resources while the private sector should exploit these resources within the established legal framework, industry experts’ advice.

Some of the potential partnerships that can help to promote the conservation of wildlife in Uganda include national local government agencies, which can work together with conservation organisations to promote the policies and initiatives that protect wildlife and their habitats.

Also, non-profit organisations such as wildlife trust, conservation societies and animal welfare groups are other such projects which can work with government agencies and private sector partners to promote conservations initiatives and provide education and outreach to the public. Encourage sports tourism and improve facilities to facilitate MICE – Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions and Uganda will be the ultimate tourism destination. This cannot be done by individual entities.

