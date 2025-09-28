World News Day: Stand firm for press freedom

Today, journalists in Uganda join the rest of the world in celebrating World News Day. Commemorated every September 28, the day champions the importance and impact of fact-based journalism.

It coincides with the UN’s Universal Day for Access to Information, which recognises journalism’s role in keeping the public informed. World News Day is organised by a coalition of the World Association of News Publishers, the Canadian Journalism Foundation and Project Kontinuum, with the support of partners committed to promoting trustworthy journalism worldwide.

Last year, according to the World Association of News Publishers, more than 800 newsrooms from around the world participated in the campaign.

This year’s celebrations come on the eve of the official campaign period for presidential elections. The flagbearers for the different political parties will start traversing the country tomorrow as they seek to engage voters ahead of the elections scheduled to take place between January 12 and February 9, 2026.

As the political temperatures rise and the countdown to polling day begins, World News Day should not be a celebration, but a reminder for Uganda to stand firm for press freedom.

Sometimes referred to as the fourth pillar of the State, journalism plays a critical role in informing the public, holding powerful individuals and institutions accountable, creating a forum for public debate, and giving a voice to ordinary people. The role of journalism is fundamental to a free and functioning society.

Unfortunately, although Uganda enjoys a vibrant media sector, with hundreds of radio stations, tens of TVs and dozens of print and online publications, journalists have consistently come under attack from the State while doing their work.

During the Kawempe North by-election, for instance, Nation Media Group (NMG) journalists and others were arrested and brutalised while covering the polls. As we head to the 2026 polls, we wish to remind the powers that be that journalism is not a crime.

Journalism plays an important role in the proper functioning of a democratic election. Instead of targeting journalists, security personnel should protect them.

Also, in the era of fake news, we urge the citizenry to seek news from credible journalists and media houses. Fake news poses a threat to our democracy as it impedes voters from making informed decisions based on facts.

Finally, to journalists and media owners, despite our political inclinations as individuals, we have a duty to the public and owe them balanced and ethical reporting. We appeal to you to be factual and fair in your coverage as Ugandans go through this cycle of electing their leaders.