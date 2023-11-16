Advocate for girls rights to end female genital mutilation in Sebei region

The Sebei people, who live in the districts of Kapchorwa, Kween, and Bukwo in eastern Uganda, have for generations adhered to the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

FGM among the Sebei is a deeply rooted cultural tradition that is associated with initiation, marriageability, purity, and identity. However, FGM does not benefit girls or women in any way.

On the contrary, it exposes them to health risks such as bleeding, infection, infertility, and complications during childbirth. It also denies them their right to bodily integrity, autonomy, and dignity. FGM also limits girls’ access to education, employment, and participation in society.

FGM is a harmful practice that involves the partial or total removal of the external female genitalia for non-medical reasons. FGM is a violation of girls’ rights and a form of gender-based violence that has serious physical, psychological, and social consequences. According to the Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS) 2016, the prevalence of FGM among women aged 15-49 in Uganda is 0.3 percent, but it varies significantly by region and ethnicity.

This article aims to advocate for girls’ rights and end FGM among the Sebei people by exploring the different ways this practice can be prevented and eliminated.

One of the ways to end FGM among the Sebei is to enforce and implement the legal and policy frameworks that prohibit FGM in Uganda.

The government of Uganda outlawed FGM in 2010, with a penalty of up to 10 years in prison for anyone who performs or abets FGM. The law also provides for the protection and support of FGM survivors and the promotion of alternative rites of passage.

In addition, Uganda has ratified several international and regional human rights instruments that oblige the state to protect girls and women from FGM, such as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).

However, the implementation and enforcement of these laws and policies have been hampered by various challenges, such as lack of awareness, resources, coordination, and political will.

Therefore, there is a need to strengthen the capacity and accountability of the relevant authorities, such as the police, the judiciary, the health sector, and the local governments, to ensure that FGM perpetrators are prosecuted and punished, and those FGM survivors are protected and assisted.

There is also a need to monitor and evaluate the impact and effectiveness of the existing laws and policies and to address any gaps or loopholes that may undermine their application.

The other effective way to combat FGM is through education and awareness campaigns. By providing comprehensive information about the physical and emotional consequences of FGM, as well as the importance of girls’ rights, communities can develop a collective understanding of the harmful nature of the practice.

Schools, community centres, and religious institutions can play a crucial role in disseminating this information, ensuring that both girls and boys are educated about the negative impact of FGM.

Empowering girls is also fundamental to ending FGM and promoting their rights. Providing girls with access to quality education and healthcare services is essential in ensuring their overall well-being and challenging societal norms that perpetuate FGM.

Furthermore, offering vocational training and economic opportunities can enable girls to become self-reliant and break free from the cycle of poverty, reducing the likelihood of FGM being seen as a means of ensuring marriage prospects.

Additionally, including men and boys in the fight against FGM is crucial for sustainable change. Men can be powerful advocates for girls’ rights within their families and communities. Engaging men through targeted awareness campaigns, educational programs, and community dialogues can challenge traditional gender roles and norms, promoting a more equitable society where FGM is no longer accepted.

In conclusion, I call upon the government and the related stakeholders to prioritize girls’ rights and end this dreadful practice of FGM.