 Anti-gay Bill: Did Parliament overreach its mandate?

The Anti-Homosexuality Bill essentially seeks to prohibit any form of sexual relations between persons of the same sex. This Bill that was recently passed by Parliament awaits presidential assent and perhaps some provisions may be revisited before it is finally made law. The Bill is, at the moment, such a critical piece of legislation in this by and large conservative society that we live in.

Most Ugandans have and may never come to terms with sexual acts involving same-sex persons or broadly speaking sexual relations between LGBTQ+ (lesbians, gay, bisexuals, transgender, queer).

Perhaps there is, and rightly so, a cause of concern as of now and it’s a question of time, that has been triggered by this wave of rather very unfamiliar sexual practices that to many minds out there pose great danger to the family unit and society in general no matter what the justification and human rights issues in support of such practices may be elsewhere.

It is not news anymore that the Church of Uganda recently announced that it had commenced the process of a formal split with the Church of Canterbury on the basis that the latter had gone against the key tenets of Christianity by giving a green light to priests to bless same-sex and civil marriages.

This stance by the seat of the Anglican church in the world is, understandably, not palatable to the Church of Uganda that has been consistent in its position against anything to do with homosexuality.

On the basis that homosexuality was now a real danger to society as seen from various video clips on social media and media reports, Hon Asuman Basailirwa introduced the Anti-Homosexuality Bill that makes provision for various offences and penalties related to homosexuality. This Bill was debated and passed within commendable timelines and parliament deserves credit for this.

We now wait to see if we can have consistence in turnaround times for churning out the other laws, some of which have been shelved for over a year now.

The Bill makes it an offence for an adult to have sexual relations with another of the same sex. This is regardless of whether the individuals involved are consenting adults and the penalty once convicted is imprisonment for life.



Life imprisonment in this instance means imprisonment for one’s entire life with no chance for parole. The challenge with such a provision is that it may be construed as unconstitutional, especially in light of Article 21 (2) of the Constitution that bars discrimination against any person on grounds of sex, social standing or disability. The same Constitution in Article 31 (2) (a) expressly prohibits marriages between persons of the same sex but does not prohibit sexual relations between persons of the same sex as it does not expressly prohibit fornication.

Further Article 36 of the Constitution makes provision for the rights of minorities and espouses the need for minorities like in this case persons that subscribe to unconventional sexual practices to have their views and interests taken into account.

Legislating on matters to do with sexual orientation particularly involving consenting adults is a fluid subject and this offence is, if it is passed into law, likely to be interrogated by the Constitutional Court.

The Bill further creates an offence against any person who owns, manages or occupies premises and knowingly allows such premises to be used for homosexuality. The penalty for this offence, if convicted, is imprisonment for a term not less than 10 years.

In essence this provision enjoins all landlords to ensure that they know what goes on in the private rooms of their tenants. The danger with such a provision is ascertaining knowledge of the landlord or manager of a premise as the case may be.

It is not realistic to assume that landlords or managers of such premises may at any time have knowledge of what happens between two consenting adults, especially when it comes to private premises whose tenancy is hinged on contractual obligations requiring the landlord to ensure that the tenant quietly enjoys such demised premises.

While the Bill is a tremendous effort to save the younger generation of Ugandans and the country generally against homosexuality, some of the provisions of this Bill are matters that could better be guided by the moral campus as opposed to legislation.