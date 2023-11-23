Beware: You might have social structured ignorance

Have you ever heard of social-structured ignorance? Or do you know that you might be harbouring social-structured ignorance without realising it?

Perhaps not, simply because you think ignorance is merely a lack of knowledge. For example, you might say, if it’s truly raining outside my house and I lack knowledge thereof— for instance, I haven’t been outside my house today and no one has reported to me that it’s raining outside —, then I am ignorant of the fact that it is raining outside my house.

Although I agree with your ordinary definition of ignorance, it is not the only type of ignorance there is.

Oftentimes our ignorance is socially structured and it involves our inability to unlearn the culturally, socially and politically induced biased associations we have against people of a certain social group. By social group, I mean one’s race, gender, ethnicity, nationality, caste, religion, sex, tribe, political party, and so forth.

Our cognitive faculties are often furnished with culturally, socially and politically induced biased associations which influence the way in which we perceive, and believe about, people based on their membership in certain social groups.

Consider the well-known associations of black people (especially in Europe and the US) with uncleanliness, women with irrationality and emotionality and so forth.

Here in Uganda, for example, we often associate people of a certain political party with hooliganism and rowdy behaviour, and people of a certain tribe with trickery and dishonesty. Such biased associations often affect and interfere with our evaluations of people’scognitive capacities too.

If I associate, for example, women with irrationality, then I am primed to take the reasoning of all women less seriously. That is to say, I am disposed to dismiss, discredit, or fail to notice, the cognitive capacities of individual women I encounter in my daily interactions.

For example, if I am the boss of a certain company, I may be disposed to dismiss or discredit a female employee’s suggestions in our company meeting simply because I think women are less good at making rational views.

A similar case arose in the English Football League Cup Final between Leicester City and Tranmere at Wembley on February 27, 2000, where mostly male football fans and coaches questioned the credibility of the first-ever female lineswoman, Wendy Toms.

How it all happened: Leicester City was leading the game by 2–1 goals. Towards the end of the game, David Kelly scored an equalizing goal for Tranmere.

However, the lineswoman—Wendy Toms that was— indicated that Kelly was offside. Her decision led to the nullification of Kelly´s equalising goal, a decision that suddenly broke the whole hell loose. Tranmere fans started jeering at Wendy saying, ‘A book with football rules is more difficult than a cookbook.’

They then mockingly asked her ‘Mummy, what are you doing here?’ All this rage implied that however great her expertise might be in a male-dominated game like soccer, a woman is epistemically flawed and all her testimony implausible and unreliable. In other words, this rage clearly involved sexist-biased associations many male football fans consciously or unconsciously harbour against women like Wendy in stereotypically male roles.

The abovementioned culturally, socially and politically induced biased associations, and the resulting beliefs, are mere instances of a larger form of ignorance that I call social-structured ignorance.

What is social-structured ignorance? Social-structured ignorance is, not ignorance of a mere lack of knowledge, but rather a form of ignorance that is produced and sustained by members of a dominant culture, gender, religion, or political system in a given society for purposes of domination, exploitation and marginalisation of members of non-dominant groups.

To dominate and exploit women, for example, men often associate women with emotionality and irrational behaviour. To suppress the views of an opposition political party, one might call members of that party hooligans.

However, other times it is not just members of dominant social groups who are prone to those culturally, socially and politically induced biased associations and beliefs, members of non-dominant social groups may be primed to form these biased associations and beliefs about themselves. For example, a woman may assume she is less good at making rational suggestions in a meeting than a man. In summary, therefore, many people suffer the consequences of socially structured ignorance simply on the basis of their ethnicity, gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, nationality and so forth.

Now that you know that social-structured ignorance exists, I call upon you to make a thorough examination of yourself. You might be “a socially structured ignorant around” who is unconsciously harbouring some culturally, socially and politically induced biased associations and beliefs that contribute to the continued marginalisation of some members of your community.