‘Bulungi Bwansi’: A viable strategy to ensure healthcare

There is a common story told among the people of western Uganda. The story is about one of Bushenyi’s rich men called Rushambuzi. He was, however, more known for his humour.

It happened that one of his children, a son, contracted HIV in the days when Aids was a death sentence. There were no life prolonging drugs as there are today. HIV would blow into Aids and within a few months the victim would pass away.

Rushambuza was, however, determined to save the life of his son. After all, he had the financial resources. He took his son to the best hospitals in the country. However, seeing no positive results, he took him abroad to the best hospitals. He believed like many do that money could solve anything.

Unfortunately, despite all these efforts, his son succumbed to the scourge.

At the funeral, addressing the mourners in his local dialect Runyankole, he lamented that despite his huge financial endowment, he was unable to save the life of his son. According to Rushambuza, if he with all his financial resources could not save the life of his son, he sympathised with them (peasants) on what would happen to them when Aids started getting into the society. Without trying to sugar coat his words, he said it would “devour them”.

About two weeks ago, Uganda lost one of its best economic brains, Keith Muhakanizi. He lost the battle to cancer after a long battle. Many spoke well of him and going by the eulogies, he made an impressionable mark having spent nearly all of his working life managing our economy. He joined the ministry of Finance straight out of university and rose to be permanent secretary, the highest position in the same ministry. At the time of his demise, he was the permanent secretary in the office of the prime minister.

To cut the long story short, he was a senior government officer and after working many years in high positions he could afford the best treatment in any part of the world.

There are other well remunerated or well off Ugandans that are able to look for good medical care anywhere in the world. Unfortunately these are a minority.

Unlike Rushambuza and more recently Keith Muhakanizi, unfortunately the majority of Ugandans cannot afford costly treatment of some conditions like cancer. Treatment of these costs easily runs in hundreds of millions.

That means the majority of Ugandans will have very little choice but to resort to the government hospitals which unfortunately as we are aware have their very many challenges. These hospitals are either void of drugs, space or are understaffed.

Government simply lacks the capacity to handle the influx of patients flocking the government hospitals as hard as it may try. The Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) registers 4000 new cancer patients every year, a figure which is too high for the government hospitals to handle.

This therefore means many cancer patients don’t receive the desired health care. They therefore live in pain and agony. This is a critical time for citizens or common man to critically ask themselves, “what if it was me?” After all, we are all potential candidates for illness.

The common man therefore needs to wake up and realize that there needs to be a rallying call to establish decent, well equipped and well stocked health units. By now, top priority should be a well-staffed and well stocked cancer hospital with state of art of the art equipment.

There is a battle of survival for the fittest, and the common man should adopt a strategy that suits his circumstances. A strategy of “bulungi bwansi” or fundraising for a cancer hospital is in order and is actually over long due

If as a country we could fundraise for amasiro (burial tombs), we surely cannot fail to fundraise for a state of the art cancer hospital. There has been a lot of traction gained from Dr Spire Sentongo’s social media campaign of “name and shame of deplorable health facilities across the country.” These energies need to be channelled into “bulungi bwansi” or fundraising for a cancer hospital. And this can be done in the spirit of complimenting government efforts and not in defiance.It’s about time we stop reading from the book of lamentations and progress to the book of Acts.

Authored by Edward Makobore