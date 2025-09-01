Eliminating poverty is not impossible

Poverty remains one of Uganda’s most pressing challenges, with millions of households struggling to meet basic needs despite steady economic growth.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, more than 20 percent of Ugandans live below the poverty line, particularly in rural areas where dependence on subsistence farming is high. As the nation pushes toward its Vision 2040 agenda, experts argue that eliminating poverty will require bold, multi-sectoral strategies.

One of the most critical strategies is investment in agriculture. With more than 70 percent of Ugandans relying on farming for survival, modernising agriculture through irrigation, improved seeds, mechanisation, and access to markets could transform livelihoods. Strengthening value addition and agro-processing would also create jobs and boost exports. Another pillar is education and skills development.

Ensuring universal access to quality education, vocational training, and digital literacy would empower young people—the majority of Uganda’s population—to compete in a modern economy. Linking skills training to job markets is vital for reducing unemployment and underemployment.

Infrastructure development also stands out as a key driver.

Better roads, electricity, and Internet connectivity would open up rural areas to trade, attract investors, and enable small businesses to thrive. Coupled with financial inclusion, microcredit, and savings programmes such investments would lift many families out of poverty. Addressing poverty further requires social protection measures.

Expanding programmes such as the Senior Citizens Grant, youth livelihood funds, and targeted cash transfers can protect vulnerable groups from falling deeper into poverty during crises such as drought or illness.

Finally, good governance and accountability are essential. Tackling corruption, improving service delivery, and ensuring equitable distribution of resources would build public trust and ensure development benefits reach the poorest citizens.

Uganda’s poverty challenge is complex, but not insurmountable. With a combination of smart policies, community participation, and strong political will, the country can accelerate its journey toward inclusive growth and shared prosperity.

The writer, Dornam Ahumuza, is a Health worker, Bushenyi District Local Government

