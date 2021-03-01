Kampala roads: What has gone wrong

In the last 12 months or so, most roads in Kampala, including in the city centre, have become impassable.

For instance, the 8th Street leading to Namwongo, Salama Road, Ring Road, Najjera Road, and Kitezi Road, among others, are all in very state. Motorists continue to report to garages for repair works on their vehicles.

Motorists using these roads are compelled to fix or replace parts of their vehicles from time to time. They should repair or replace shock absorbers, springs, rubber bushes, carry out wheel alignment, burst tyres, etc. I have since lost two tyres - one being cut by newly dug pothole and the other being cut by pothole with rough edges.

Besides, the bad state of the

roads make Kampala City to look very ugly, disorganized, and dirty. The broken roads are also responsible for the constant traffic jams leading to loss of time as well as money.

For instance, failure to make it to the workplace or school may project the affected person as not a committed and a lazy person. Honestly, bad roads in the city are worsening our already declining economy .

Sam Tinka,

tindsam@yahoo.com

