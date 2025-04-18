We must protect earth’s natural resources for future generations

Every year on April 22, we celebrate Earth Day to honour the milestones of environmental groups and increase awareness of the need to protect Earth’s natural resources. Celebrated under the theme "our power, our planet", highlighting the potential of renewable energy, this day serves as an occasion to reflect on the importance of caring and raising awareness about promoting environmental sustainability.

Today, Earth Day is observed in more than 190 countries, where more than one billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. This certainly shows how important the earth is to the world. The world’s population is realizing that the earth is something we mutually share and needs collectively responsibility to protect it for us and future generations.

We have had international practices like the Kyoto Protocol, Paris Agreement and others to keep this earth safe for generations. Uganda like any other country in addition to its constitution has put up organs like NEMA, and enacted laws like the National Environment Act, NEMA Act, regulations to protect the earth.

However, there is a lot to be done, the world is still grappling with climate change and environmental degradation where roughly 15 billion trees in the world are cut down each year. In 2010, Uganda had 6.93Mha of tree cover, extending over 29 percent of its land area.

According to the reports, only 10 percent of Uganda’s rural population are connected to the electrical grid, this means that there is little option but to burn wood, leading to the worst deforestation rates in the world.

Protected areas like swamps, and forests are being drained and encroached on to the extent that private individuals are owning freedhold land certificates, additionally, new dirty fossil fuel projects are being launched not only in Uganda but also in America, Europe among others.

Therefore, before we get to the exciting moments of celebrating Earth Day, lets reflect on how humanity has been treating our planet, and let’s face it, there is no denying the gravity of the problem that we have been poor custodians.

The Earth is facing a planetary crisis including climate disruption, nature and biodiversity loss, pollution and waste that is threatening the wellbeing and survival of millions of people around the world. The building blocks of happy, healthy lives, clean water, fresh air a stable and predictable climate are at stake, the problems are now here where we should not just whine and point fingers, we must take action as we celebrate this Earth Day.

We should wake up every day to fight for it to justify its celebration. In conclusion, therefore, I call on all government line bodies, environmental organizations, institutions of learning, educators, activists and advocates to work with local communities, women, and youth to advance environmental progress in areas such as the circular economy, climate action, and biodiversity protection.

They must advocate for the creation of green industries and jobs that are connected to renewable energy sources, advocate for greater support of organic, local, and sustainable agricultural techniques, and above all, Earth Day education programs with resources and solutions to create a healthier and more sustainable planet.

Finally, I urge young people to be more concerned about the earth, to raise awareness about climate change, conserve the world’s biodiversity, and spearhead just transition energy as we transition from fossil fuel investments to clean renewable energies and modern environmental technologies.

Mercy Nuwamanya,








