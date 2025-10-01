Uganda’s turning point: Protecting the gains or beginning afresh?

Campaign slogans are never accidental. They tell us not just what a politician promises, but also what they fear losing.

President Museveni’s 2026 campaign message “Protecting the gains” is a revealing one. It forces us to ask, how do you actually protect progress? By holding onto power indefinitely, or by building systems strong enough to outlive any one leader? When Museveni first took power in 1986, he spoke words that electrified a weary country: “The problem of Africa in general and Uganda in particular is not the people but leaders who want to overstay in power.” That pledge of renewal set him apart from the dictators of his time. Nearly four decades later, those words hang over his legacy like both a prophecy and a contradiction. Uganda has certainly registered gains since then; roads, schools, health facilities, and a degree of stability compared to the bloody turbulence of earlier regimes. But stability is not the same as permanence. True progress is only secure when it is institutionalised.

By scrapping term limits and age limits, Uganda has stumbled into the very trap Museveni once warned against turning leadership into personal tenure. If “protecting the gains” is to mean anything today, it must begin with the one thing Uganda has never had: a peaceful, democratic transition of power.

It is legitimacy, not incumbency, that secures a country’s future. Another reality Museveni cannot escape is demographics. Uganda is one of the youngest nations in the world, with over 75 percent of its people under 30. For years, the ruling NRM has leaned on the youth as mobilisers and foot soldiers. But young Ugandans are no longer content to simply serve in someone else’s project. They want agency in shaping their own future. Ignoring their frustration risks





Turning Uganda’s greatest asset into its most volatile challenge.

That is why the 2026 race feels less like another election and more like a reckoning. It offers starkly different paths. Museveni embodies continuity, but continuity of a system that has calcified around patronage and control. His strength has been in reorganising power so thoroughly that even disempowered elites often rally behind him. Yet this continuity has left ordinary Ugandans, despite fertile soils and abundant resources, stuck in poverty that feels both unnecessary and permanent.

On the other end stands Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, the musician-turned-politician who has become the voice of Uganda’s restless youth. His movement has restored a sense of possibility, proving that Museveni is not invincible. But questions linger. Can raw charisma and street mobilisation translate into the discipline of governance? Uprooting a regime is one task; rebuilding institutions is another. Nathan Nandala Mafabi represents another strand of Opposition politics. In Parliament, he has been a fierce watchdog, relentlessly exposing

Corruption. Yet his style, often confrontational, risks deepening divisions at a time when Uganda needs broad coalitions and an inclusive national vision. Fighting corruption is necessary, but alone, it is not enough. Then there is Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu. He offers something rarer in Ugandan politics patience, principle, and discipline. His philosophy is clear “The human being is the core of development.” For Muntu, Politics starts not with roads or ribbon-cuttings, but with rebuilding institutions, investing in education and healthcare, and reviving agriculture. These are not flashy promises, but they speak to the foundations of a sustainable State. Uganda’s options, then, mirror its history. Museveni offers continuity of the system he built. Kyagulanyi offers rupture, powered by youthful energy but still untested. Mafabi offers accountability through confrontation, but without yet a unifying vision. Muntu offers the slow, principled work of reconstruction.

Whichever path Ugandans choose, the stakes could not be higher. The median age in this country is just 15. If the post-Museveni era collapses into chaos or slips into populist cycles, it is young Ugandans who will pay the price. But if we seize this moment to rebuild institutions and refocus on citizens rather than personalities, Uganda could finally unlock the vast potential that has always been within reach. In that sense, “protecting the gains” is not about freezing time or defending one man’s tenure.

It is about ensuring when leadership changes as it must, the country keeps moving forward. The truest legacy President Museveni could leave, after nearly 40 years in power, would be to oversee Uganda’s first peaceful handover of power. That would be the boldest infrastructure project of all: an orderly democracy.





