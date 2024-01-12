21st Century learners taught by 20th Century teachers

Dear Teachers born in the 1970s to the early 1990s, you are now the adults of today.

With that age, most of you are in key positions in schools and the entire education sector. You are either school administrators or senior teachers.

You are teaching the Generation Z and Generation Alpha – these are children largely born and raised in the 2000s. I write to you this letter with dissatisfaction about your laxity to adopt change.

You were born at a time when on top of walking long distances to school, you had to carry firewood to school on Monday, fresh brooms on Tuesday, reeds on Wednesday, cow dung on Thursday and sweet potato leaves and charcoal on Friday for servicing the blackboard so that it can dry through the weekend.

Let me not mention the miles you used to walk to go and pick water from wells that you shared with cows. You were skilled at walking long distances, digging, tending goats and cattle for long hours and carrying heavy luggage like a donkey.

On the other hand, the children born in the 2000s have come at a time when every empty house is either a school or church. Water is either next door, in the compound or inside the house. Food is delivered by boda bodas. Getting milk no longer requires owning a cow. Their parents provide school requirements at the start of each term – nothing else thereafter.

Today’s children are skilled at navigating around gadgets – not walking miles. The world expects them to innovate solutions that match the current challenges. Hard work is now about who innovates the smartest solution. The world has changed. It’s you who haven’t.

During your childhood, communication was largely word of mouth. You had to ride long distances to deliver your parents’ messages to their age-mates. A few educated parents would write letters that were sent through the post office. Even the rich had to concentrate on only one television station – UTV - and one landline telephone service provider.

The children currently in your schools have access to over 50 free to air local television stations, some have digital and smart televisions with access to limitless channels.

They make audio and video calls using various platforms. The too many choices leave them with little concentration. It’s not them to blame, it is you who has refused to accept that their world has wired them that way. Just devise means of handling children with low concentration.

The Generation Alpha – the borns of the 2000s whom you are teaching - are so different. They don’t know a life without the internet. They are a digital generation. Their parents met on Facebook, conceived them on instagram, gave birth to them on Whatsapp and are now being raised on Tiktok.

Help them learn coding, building of apps, creation of new software, robotics and the like. That’s what their world is and will be about.

You, my age-mates, were born and I was raised in a world where children were meant to be humble. Humility meant speaking softly, never looking people in the eye, walking away from trouble, reporting when offended, greeting all those you meet on the way, among others.

Today’s children are encouraged to speak loudly with confidence, look people in the eye, give firm handshakes, stay firm when challenged, take on whoever offends them, avoid strangers, among others.

Unfortunately, schools still define life according to the 90s since the adults in them are products of the previous Century.

You were born and raised at a time when the father had a special cup and plate that were always washed first and no one ever dared to use them. The father’s special chair was known by everyone and any other person sitting in it was equivalent to a murder case.

On the other side, the children of the 2000s don’t differentiate cups and chairs of adults from theirs. They sit with their parents and eat from the same dining table. They have little or no fear for adults unlike you who used to tremble on sight of your father. That’s the order of the world they have been born in. So, they see adults differently compared to how you think they should look at you. As a teacher, don’t expect to be feared by children – instead, groom them to respect you.

You were born and raised at a time when the teacher who beat them most was the most loved by the parents in the school.

Parents, too, used to cane children with no limit. In addition to having multitudes of health complications, the children you are teaching today are openly protected by the law, come from very educated protective parents and are well aware of their rights and freedoms.

Sit down and think of other corrective measures rather than the whip, slaps, knocks on the head and verbal insults, among others.