59 years down, are we really independent?

Several senior citizens have taken to popular TV political shows discussing whether Uganda is truly independent. Reflecting on the 59th anniversary independence celebration, the question that lingers on our minds is if Uganda is really independent. Obviously the answer would be yes.

Answering this question without the right interpretation of the true spirit of independence alienates us from the reality of what we are.

Today, Uganda is more colonised than it was before October 9, 1962. From neocolonialism becoming the order of the day to all our major physical infrastructure, especially roads constructed using loans from World Bank, or Chinese Exim, the dependence on donor aid is very alarming.

Should we say we lack capacity to run such projects? Of course not! These are the typical imperial methods that the neocolonial masters are now using.

Without any fear of contradiction, Uganda is one of the most dependent nations in the world with close to 43 percent of it’s annual budget coming from foreign aid, not forgetting the abnormally huge national debt that every citizen will have to clear by default.

Before the alleged independence, medical checkups were free as we had functional hospitals but today, one requires close to Shs240,000 just for a Covid-19 test and yet 10 million Ugandans live below the poverty line.

The second wave of Covid-19 clearly brought out the bottlenecks in healthcare with medical bills going as high as Shs90m for those that became severely ill. The average Ugandan has no access to affordable health care.

The missionary hospitals still remain a force to reckon with as they continue to champion the health sector in effective service delivery.

Uganda has failed to achieve 15 percent budgetary allocation for health because of structural adjustment policies from IMF and World Bank that do not prioritise investment in health, another way of neocolonialism

The 59th anniversary should be a moment for us to evaluate how far we have come and then reimagine the Uganda we would like to see 50 years from now.

Mutesi Charity & Baker Zion,

Students