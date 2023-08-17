5G: Here’s what you need to know

Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the US Government agency which regulates spectrum frequency, set the stage for the ‘5G race’ almost a decade ago. Since then, 5G has become the topic of heated public discourse, with concerns over its impact on the human body. Nonetheless, the ‘fifth generation’ network is live and is the latest global wireless technology standard in telecommunications. It is one with unprecedented possibilities, enhancing the quality of life for all consumers.

Recently, two of Uganda’s largest mobile operators launched the network in the country. One took huge strides ahead of its counterpart in the race after both were granted spectrum by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC). For those who may not know, a spectrum in the mobile networks business is a range of waves used for communication purposes.’ There are a couple of reasons why I think we ought to embrace this development.

To begin with, 5G has got unprecedented expeditious data speed! All new wireless network generations have reflected a significant enhancement of speeds from their predecessors. For example, according to Intel, the Fifth-generation wireless is predicted to hold speeds of up to 10 Gigabytes per second! For context, this is approximately 100 times faster than the 4G network, whose maximum speed is around 100 Megabytes per second.

Secondly, the mitigation in latency. One of the goals on the agenda of new network generations is a reduction in delay. Intel states that the new 5G networks possess lower latency rates than the 4G networks. It will now take less than 5 milliseconds for a round-trip data transmission, which is a mind-bending reduction in lag if you ask me.

Noteworthy as well is its improved capacity. The 5G network has got a more uniform user experience, for more users. It has been designed to provide a significantly greater capacity than the 4G, with a projected 100-fold increase in network capacity and efficiency. A technology information and advice website, Lifewire, states that at a minimum, this enhanced generation of mobile networking should support 1 million connected devices per square kilometre, unlike 4G which can only support up to 100,000 connected devices in a given area.

I mean, with all the unprecedented possibilities the 5G is exhibiting, one cannot even envisage what the experience with 6G will be, and it is already under development by the way.

Picture a combination of lightning-fast data speeds, minimal lag, and enormous capacities. This must be the icing on the cake for netizens in the near future.

Nonetheless, a few issues stand out in relation to the enhanced network and that you may need to take note of, such that your hopes are not too lifted. To start with, it may take some years to fully roll out this technology nationwide. This is partly because only a tiny fraction of mobile devices in Africa are currently 5G-enabled. GSMA, a mobile industry association predicts that even in 2025, 5G will account for just four percent of mobile connections in Africa.

Additionally, the experience of 5G in real life may be so different from that while in the demo rooms. The main telecom companies are exhibiting unprecedented fast data speeds, ultra-low latency, and great network capacities at their demo centres, yet, considering several factors in our environments like the number of dependents on a given network, the server speeds, the device used, and location coverage, etc., the absolute realisation of these 5G possibilities that have been registered may not be possible while in our communities outside the demo rooms.