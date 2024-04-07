A Bible panacea for thieving officials

Unless you are a tourist visiting Uganda, you must have already heard about the heist in the 11th Parliament of Uganda in which billions of public money was lost. Its now public knowledge that the culprits are thieving public officials.

This looting is one of the worst since Uganda became a nation. As most Ugandans are, you probably are aghast at this robbery but have nothing you can do about it.

Wait, according to the Bible, there is something you can do, especially if you are a praying Christian.

You can petition the courts of heaven, asking for divine judgement to fall on Uganda’s thieving officials.

“But the court ( in heaven ) shall sit in judgment, and his dominion shall be taken away, to be consumed and destroyed to the end. Holy Bible: Daniel 7:26

Forget about the constrained There is a court in heaven that grants justice to the oppressed people of the world and they are above bribery or political influence. Ugandans can petition this court regarding the evils going on in the country, including the worsening state of corruption in government.

Because of the pain and misery that Uganda’s thieving officials are causing to ordinary people, praying Ugandans can also ask God to send the Curse of the Flying Scroll into the houses of these thieves.

“ I looked up again and saw a scroll flying through the air. “ What do you see?” the angel asked. “ I see a flying scroll,” I replied. “It appears to be about 30 feet long and 15 feet wide. “Then he said to me, “This scroll contains the curse that is going out over the entire land. One side of the scroll says that those who steal will be banished from the land; the other side says that those who swear falsely will be banished from the land. ( And this is what the Lord of Heaven’s Armies says: I am sending this curse into the house of every thief and into the house of everyone who swears falsely using my name. And my curse will remain in that house and completely destroy it—even its timbers and stones.” ) Zechariah 5: 1-4

Uganda’s thieving officials are inhumane. They are so greedy. Unless they repent and return the money and properties of Ugandans that they have stolen; Ugandans should pray for the activation of this curse against these officials. God will answer the silent cry of Ugandans to him.

“ Will not God bring about justice for His elect who cry out to Him day and night? Will He continue to defer their help?” Luke 18:7

You see, in the cosmic world, only one being is identified as a master thief. He is severally called Satan, the dragon, the old serpent, the devil and the father of thieves. Jesus said the devil’s job is to steal, kill and destroy. John 10:10

Facing the corrupt officials of his day, Jesus told them “You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you want to do. John 8:44

See, like any father would, the devil desires to have children who carry his traits. It is unfortunate for Ugandans that he has some begotten children in the Parliament of Uganda and in the institutions of government as well.

They are in the category of persons who will not enter heaven – unless they repent and turn to God the true Father.

“ Do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived. Neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor homosexuals, nor sodomites, nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners will inherit the kingdom of God.

1 Corinthians 6: 9-10

If these thieves refuse to repent and return what they have stolen, they will share in Satan’s eventual fate which is eternal destruction.

“who deceived them, was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone where the beast and the false prophet are. And they will be tormented day and night forever and ever. Revelation 20:10