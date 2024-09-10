A lesson from tales of Sekibobo and the impact of global capitalism

In Western Uganda there are many interesting stories told about a comical character called Sekibobo, a man renowned for his adventurous spirit and his frequent, often amusing mistakes in his quest for wisdom. One day, Sekibobo attended an event where the chief guest attempted to break the ice with a joke.

The guest began his speech with, “The best days of my life were spent in the hands of one important woman, and that person is not my mother.” This statement stunned the audience into silence. The guest quickly added, “She was my mother,” which elicited a hearty round of laughter and applause. Impressed by the joke, Sekibobo eagerly went home to share it with his wife. He began, “The best years of my life were spent in the hands of a woman. And she was not my wife.” Unfortunately, he forgot the punchline, “she was my mother,” forcing him to pause for a while. By the time he remembered, he found himself in the hospital with second-degree burns.

This story, retold with variations, serves as a cautionary tale about the risks of imitating others without fully understanding or preparing for the consequences. It underscores the importance of careful implementation rather than mere replication. In recent news, the excitement around the opening of China Town, a new shopping centre located at Lugogo Mall (formerly the site of Game store), has been palpable.

This centre, run by Chinese, offers Chinese goods at significantly reduced prices compared to those in Kampala shops. This has attracted a large number of shoppers. Within three days, China Town had to close temporarily due to the overwhelming number of visitors. China Town’s establishment represents a shift towards global capitalism, where large corporations, such as those run by the Chinese, dominate markets and eliminate intermediary traders who previously traveled to China to purchase and resell these products.

Globally, similar trends have been observed in developed countries. In the US and UK, large retail chains like Walmart, Sainsbury’s, and ASDA have driven smaller shops out of business. This phenomenon, known as global capitalism, involves massive corporations operating beyond national boundaries and interests. In Uganda, China Town represents an advanced stage of global capitalism. However, this shift could have severe repercussions for the local economy.

The establishment of such a large outlet will eventually lead to the closure of numerous small businesses and the loss of many jobs at a time where there is mass youth unemployment and dwindling economic opportunities. Given that China is Uganda's largest trading partner, the presence of Chinese-operated stores in Uganda will only exacerbate unemployment and threaten livelihoods. Moreover, global capitalism tends to benefit a limited group of people, often favoring foreign investors over local stakeholders. This could increase income inequality and, unlike in Western countries where safety nets (social security benefits) exist, Uganda lacks comprehensive plans to support those displaced by these economic changes. This could push more people into poverty, potentially leading to social unrest. The social unrest if not addressed can further manifest into riots like we witnessed recently in Kenya and now Nigeria.

As Uganda embraces global capitalism, it is crucial to consider these potential negative effects. Without effective measures to support affected individuals and businesses, the rush to adopt these global practices could result in more harm than good.

We must learn from the story of Sekibobo and avoid hasty imitation without proper planning and understanding lest we end up with devastating consequences.