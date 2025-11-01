A nation’s voice, not a leader’s rule

As Uganda approaches the 2026 General Election scheduled for January 2026, the nation finds itself at a critical juncture in its democratic journey. The upcoming elections present an opportunity to reaffirm the principles of free and fair governance, transparency, and the rule of law.

However, recent developments have raised serious concerns about the state of democracy in our country, necessitating public dialogue, vigilant oversight, and collective action by all stakeholders.

Reports of restrictions on freedom of assembly, arbitrary arrests of opposition figures, and intimidation of journalists paint a troubling picture of an increasingly constrained political space.

Freedom of expression and the right to peaceful protest are pillars of democracy, yet citizens seeking to exercise these rights face intimidation, harassment, and, in some instances, physical harm.

These measures not only undermine public confidence in the electoral process but also erode Uganda’s international standing as a democratic nation and tarnish the credibility of our political institutions.

A healthy democracy thrives on open debate, dissent, and civic participation; without these fundamental rights, governance risks becoming autocratic and disconnected from the people it serves.

Equally concerning is the perceived lack of transparency in electoral management. While the Electoral Commission (EC) has a constitutional mandate to conduct credible elections, allegations of biased practices, irregularities in voter registration, and limitations on independent monitoring threaten the credibility of the upcoming polls.

A fair and transparent electoral process is essential to ensure the voices of Ugandans, particularly the youth and marginalised communities, are accurately represented in government.

Citizens must have confidence that their votes are counted correctly and that the outcome reflects the genuine will of the people. Any perception of electoral manipulation could undermine public trust, provoke social unrest, and diminish the legitimacy of the next government.

The participation of Opposition candidates, notably the National Unity Platform (NUP) party’s Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has been met with harassment, legal obstacles, and administrative barriers, restricting meaningful political competition.

Political pluralism is fundamental to democracy; limiting fair competition diminishes public trust, weakens institutional legitimacy, and constrains policy innovation.

It is, therefore, imperative that all candidates, regardless of political affiliation, are allowed to campaign freely, engage with citizens, and present their vision without fear of reprisal.

The electorate deserves to make informed choices based on policies, competence, and vision rather than fear or coercion.

Furthermore, civic education must be prioritized to empower citizens to make informed choices. Many Ugandans, particularly in rural areas, face barriers in accessing unbiased information about candidates and policies.

The media, civil society organisations, and educational institutions have a responsibility to ensure that voters are equipped with accurate knowledge, enabling them to exercise their franchise responsibly and confidently.

This includes promoting understanding of constitutional rights, election procedures, and the role of citizens in holding elected leaders accountable. Civic engagement is not only a right but also a duty; an informed electorate is the foundation of a robust democracy.

Youth participation, in particular, must be encouraged and supported. Uganda has a young population, whose energy, creativity, and ideas can drive progressive governance. Initiatives that enhance political literacy, encourage debate, and provide safe avenues for youth activism are vital.

The future of Uganda depends on engaging this demographic meaningfully in shaping policies and governance structures. Ignoring their voices risks disenfranchisement and societal disengagement.

As citizens, we also bear a collective responsibility. Peaceful engagement, active participation in dialogue, and vigilance against misinformation are essential to safeguard the integrity of the democratic process. Political leaders, civil society actors, and the public must collectively reject violence, coercion, and any attempts to manipulate outcomes, ensuring that the elections reflect the true will of the people. International observers, development partners, and regional bodies also have a role in promoting transparency and accountability, providing technical support, and reinforcing confidence in the electoral process.

In conclusion, Uganda stands at a decisive moment.

The upcoming elections should be an opportunity to demonstrate the strength of our democratic institutions, our commitment to human rights, and our capacity for inclusive governance. A transparent, inclusive, and credible electoral process will not only strengthen governance but also foster national unity, stability, and confidence in our political future.

Let us collectively call on the government, political actors, civil society, and all stakeholders to uphold the values of democracy and provide Ugandans with an electoral process that is free, fair, and reflective of the aspirations of every citizen. Our actions today will shape the political landscape for generations to come.