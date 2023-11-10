A petition to save social sciences

As much as I expect this message to fall on deaf ears, I think it’s time someone says something. For the love of God! Please save the social sciences.

About a month ago or so, I had the pleasure of attending a graduation party for an old friend. His family for lack of a better word is “well connected”. Such people are known to be well endowed… in other words wealthy. The cost of the graduation party was Shs13 million. We were informed in one of the speeches. With that budget, you can assume the booze was flowing endlessly. Nectar of the gods I tell you. Once everyone was sufficiently wasted, they decided to let the dummies give speeches. Now the speeches were a horrible mess of pointless anecdotes and marriage advice for some reason but the one thing that stood out to me was the reverence accorded to the very idea of graduating as an engineer. My friend had graduated with a degree in civil and environmental engineering and with every slurred staggered through speech, his heavy-set middle-aged uncles didn’t miss a chance to remind us that he was the crème de la crème. The godsent, the blessed, the chosen. An engineer. What a time to be alive! Some of them went so far as to berate the technicians like electricians working within their fields because theirs was a calling far greater than anything we dumb folk can understand. They were only technicians that worked with physical things not the genius organisers and creators that are engineers.

Before I go further, you have to understand that in no way am I saying that engineering is a pointless profession. Nor am I saying that it’s abnormal to be proud of the profession. What I really want to demonstrate using this crude example is the Ugandan culture of belittling alternative bases of knowledge. Allow me to elaborate. I know you’ll read this thinking “He thinks he’s so smart”. Well, I don’t. That would be engineers. I digress.

For some years now President Museveni has been on a witch hunt against the humanities courses. His desire is to bolster tech and medicine and cut down on brain drain to other countries, which is an admirable struggle as the country is lacking in it’s approach to teaching science but this can be said for almost all aspects of Ugandan education. This wouldn’t be a problem if in the same breath he wasn’t declaring the arts and social sciences “useless”. This isn’t a revolutionary concept. The same problem manifests in the approach to climate change research where natural science research takes the bulk of the funding yet majority of experts believe that research into human behaviour in relation to climate change is vital at this stage.

The thing is, humanities do not serve profit. They serve people and that’s the cause for majority of this discourse dismissing the social sciences. So, why is it that the people who need this knowledge to better their lives are told that it’s pointless to acquire? Why is it that the tools necessary for us to understand our place in society are deemed useless? The 1,300 annual teen pregnancies in Kabale are a problem for the social sciences to solve. However much of a genius doctor or engineer one is, these fields do not have a grasp on a situation this large and complex. Funding science courses alone will not reform our society’s greatest failings. The inability to protect our most vulnerable members. Women, children, the disabled and those with mental health issues suffer when we perpetuate such antiquated views on a legitimately important field of study.

The reality is that these fields complement each other. Society cannot function efficiently with only one side. In order to contextualise innovations in the natural sciences, the social sciences are vital. The best illustration of this is the Public Health profession which is agreed upon to be an intersection between the natural sciences and social sciences. Public health professionals are the reason we survived the pandemic. Dispelling vaccine hoaxes and recontextualising information for greater society to understand. This is the function of the social sciences, to fight against disinformation, political inaction and public confusion. All this was necessary in the past and is still necessary now.