A review of Musaazi Namiti’s wacky thoughts on the Almighty God

I admire my great friend Musaazi Namiti for his witty writings in Monitor but despise him for his continuous desecration of God and anything divinely, though, I also respect his right to hold and express his thoughts however weird and provocative they could be.

Musaazi has written in the past to disclose the genesis of his exceptional contempt for the Almighty God. He wrote that his sister one day got sick and all of them at home prayed to God, but that God let them down since his sister died anyway.

Musaazi’s colourful reasoning deserves a deeper interrogation using his own favourite subjects of science and the Europeans as a yardstick.

Musaazi glorifies innovations brought about by science without recognising the fact that scientists are a creation of God in the first place.

That is to say, without God, scientists wouldn’t be in place to create innovations Musaazi glorifies and glorifies them for.

Simply put, Musaazi’s is merely a case of the pot posturing to be of much value than the potter himself. Oh dear!

If I may pose a question: “ Who can claim to be an excellent scientist than God who, from nothing and with merely use of word of the mouth, created the universe, the stars, the sun, the moon, the planets, the lakes and it’s inhabitants, the eco-system, the Earth itself which Musaazi enjoys and continues to use as a launching pad for his own misguided verbal artillery against God?

Yet the scientists and Europeans Musaazi glorifies are right here now struggling to find a cure to HIV and even Covid-19.

Yet when the Israelites lacked food God commanded and manna rained from heaven. And when they lacked water in the desert, he commanded Moses to use the stick and water amazingly appeared. Give me a break.

As he uses the death of his sister to disparage God, Musaazi shockingly tends to forget that at least he himself is still alive to date despite his contempt for God.

Musaazi accuses God of the calamities that have befallen man and took away lives and properties. Oh..Oh...!

Yet he tends to forget that much of such calamities he talks about have been a direct result of scientists and humankind who, have against the counsel of God, gone ahead to manufacture weapons, interfere with the eco-system, launch destructive wars and generally as a result of disobedience of mankind.

If one wants to realise the power of God, he or she needs to realise that whatever He commanded that it would be so has been without a doubt.