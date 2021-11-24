About abuse of wetlands

Human rights are the premise on which the everyday man and woman can relay for equality in all that he or she does. Particular in this is the right to own property or land.

Property rights are very obscure, especially when it comes to countries like Uganda and its slum situation. How does a person claim to own a small piece of land in a city and want to develop it without stepping on the dainty feet of the city planners?

The law specifies a certain amount of land that can be considered a proper plot of land to qualify for development but then, what happens to those many small pieces of land that do not qualify? Do they revert back to the government or does the holder remain in possession of land considered useless?

This leads to the rise of slum situations with holders of tiny pieces of land actually daring to develop them and ending up with many unplanned areas in the city. This is just one of the causes of slums in big towns and a situation that can be resolved.

My suggestion would actually be that government buys these small parcels of land, compensates these small scale holders and goes ahead to either protect the said land if it is in a wetland or add all these parcels together and develops the land.

There is great need and demand for affordable housing in cities and this would go a long way to bridge the gap. Uganda government controls the land use in the country but we have seen malls and sky scrapers built in wetlands and areas that should be protected zones.

So the question rises that if the government itself is assigning these sensitive areas for construction without a plan for ecological reclamation, then how is the country going to circumnavigate the issues arising from misuse?

We are seeing increased flooding, landslides, potholes, etc developing in the cities and outskirts. This is all one big circle that needs to be addressed otherwise this country and its cities are doomed to patchwork as we try to cover the cracks that are ever developing in the land.

This article has also addressed ownership of land in wetlands, which in itself is not bad but the way one uses the land given the fact that it is normally the affordable option, is the question.

The selling and buying of wetlands is not the issue but how they are used. I would suggest in this case that wetlands be sold to those who can use them ecologically or simply protect them.

In recent years, we have seen commissions of inquiry come up and punish land owners who bought wetlands whether they have used them or not and I beg to defer with them saying that punishment was unjust. If under the law, then there is need for revision of this law.