Service delivery is an essential aspect of any society’s functioning, as it ensures that basic needs are met, and essential services are provided. However, such services can be easily affected by the dysfunction of non-majoritarian state institutions, which should be responsible for their provision.

Non-majoritarian institutions are political institutions in a society that do not necessarily reflect the preferences of the majority population. Instead, they reflect the interests and preferences of a specific group of individuals, such as a particular political party, interest group, or economic elite.

To roll it over, these institutions may be designed to safeguard the interests of the ruling class, even if that class does not represent the majority of citizens. Their decisions and actions may therefore favor a minority group, even if doing so comes at the expense of the majority.

In some political systems, non-majoritarian institutions can be instrumental in maintaining the status quo and perpetuating inequality. Without proper oversight and accountability, these institutions can contribute to corruption, political patronage, and abuse of power.

As a result, they may become dysfunctional, leading to a breakdown in service delivery and other essential functions of the state.

In Uganda’s context, the problem of the dysfunction of non-majoritarian state institutions has deep roots in the country’s political history, and has drastically impacted service delivery to the citizens.

In Uganda, one only needs to look at the history of political leadership to identify the roots of the problem. For instance, the presidency of Idi Amin was characterized by corruption, violence, and lawlessness, which undermined the institutions responsible for service delivery to a larger extent as alleged. Similarly, the Marxist perspective provides a lens for analyzing the mechanism by which non-majoritarian state institutions perpetuate the interests of the ruling class at the expense of the majority.

However, back to Shakespeare who was a master of exploring the theme of dysfunctional institutions that create chaos and injustice in his plays. His works transcend time, and they offer relevant insights into the destructive consequences of unchecked power and corruption in non-majoritarian state institutions. For example, in King Lear, we see how the unchecked power of the titular king leads to chaos and tragedy.

In Macbeth, we witness the deadly consequences of unchecked ambition and corruption within institutions, leading to the downfall of the Scottish kingdom. Similarly, in real-life situations, the dysfunction of non-majoritarian state institutions can have devastating consequences. For example, in the case of South Africa, the lack of transparency and accountability in the state’s procurement procedures led to massive corruption scandals.

To the policy, it should be noted that the dysfunction of non-majoritarian state institutions can have a significant impact on policy-making by weakening the policymaking process and creating obstacles to effective service delivery. Here are some ways in which this could happen:

1. Bias and distortion of policies: When non-majoritarian institutions have an outsized influence on policymaking, they can distort policies to benefit themselves or their constituency, even if it goes against the public interest. This may result in policies that are not equitable, efficient, or effective in achieving their intended goals.

2. Lack of accountability: Non-majoritarian institutions may not be accountable to the wider public or democratic principles. For example, if the judiciary is not independent and impartial, it may be influenced by political or other interests, leading to policies that are not consistent with the rule of law or constitutional principles.

3. Poor implementation: Policies may be compromised or poorly implemented due to dysfunction in non-majoritarian institutions. For example, if bureaucratic agencies are corrupt or inefficient, they may be unable to implement policies effectively or deliver services to the public.

4. Interference in processes: Non-majoritarian institutions may interfere with processes, such as procurement, that are essential to effective service delivery. For example, if the military or other security institutions engage in corruption, they may compromise the procurement.