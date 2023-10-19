About sectarianism

I wish to express my displeasure with the way the law is applied in Uganda today. Whereas crime won’t be condoned, if media reports that security is investigating Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, over allegations of uttering sectarian sentiments during his recent tour of the country are something to go by, then it’s crystal clear the existing laws in this country are designated for a specific group of citizens/individuals.

The state was quick to respond to the National Unity Platform (NUP) President, dispelling his utterances as uncalled for. From time to time regime has dissuaded Ugandans against sectarianism, but regrettably, its day-to-day operations suggest that it’s behind instigating the vice.

Sectarianism is an unacceptable and unforgivable concept, which derails the socioeconomic development of a country. Against that, why would a system that appears to be fighting it with an avalanche apply the law to check it selectively? As a concerned citizen with a rich comprehension capacity, I can categorically argue that Bobi Wine actually didn’t aim his words at insinuating sectarianism. His was apparently a tacit reference to rally fellow countrymen and women against those trying to relegate the country into a dynasty for their selfish needs but lacked intellectual phrases.

Better are those who speak the truth and get punished than those shamelessly and cowardly hiding behind sycophancy? I will not stop laughing at those making it look like things are okay in this country.

First of all, if one looked at the profiles of those religiously lambasting the NUP leader over sectarianism, one would discover that these are mostly citizens in their evening years and the ‘eating class’ who have been stuck in office for decades and showing no signs of retiring soon, but instead appear to be playing nepotistic cards for a possible transition.

In context, if such strategic manoeuvres are not a form of rigid adherence to a particular sect, party, and denomination, what could it be?