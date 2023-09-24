About the President’s choice not to attend the African Climate Change Conference 

In my opinion, the President’s reasons for snubbing the recently concluded Nairobi African Climate Change Conference 2023 were as petty as those of one partner refusing to take their antiretroviral therapy simply because they blame the other for bringing HIV into the family.

We are past denying that climate change is a problem we collectively face as citizens of the world. It surely is advancing towards us all at the same pace regardless of whether we had a part in creating it or not.

It is counterintuitive for the President to be pulling out the blame card at a time like this.

I strongly believe it is incumbent upon us all as global citizens to pick up the gauntlet and start taking action lest we all get swallowed up by this monster and the Nairobi Summit was aimed at just this…to address the increasing exposure to climate change and its associated costs, both globally and particularly in Africa.

When we are faced with a problem of such a scale posing the same adversity as climate change poses, we can take either of two paths; and in this case, we can try to reverse the effects of climate change by cutting down on greenhouse emissions and striving to hit the net-zero target or we can brace ourselves to deal with the ramifications posed by climate change.

Since we as a country lack in resources and infrastructure to face climate change head on, the most reasonable path for us is working towards net-zero by cutting down on emissions, a problem that needs to be tackled both through downstream and upstream interventions.

Unfortunately, the people the President is blaming for putting us in this situation are the same people who can ably follow the alternative path as they are better placed and equipped to deal with the threats posed by climate change.

These same countries are, however, committing to taking action aimed at reversing the impact of climate change and working towards the net-zero target while our President is seemingly saying it’s okay to choose non-action.

Conversely, poorer countries like Uganda are at a greater risk of losses and damage from climate change, according to the International Institute for Environment and Development.

We have had our run-ins with mudslides in the Elgon region and despite that happening so many times, we have never been able to effectively respond, whether preemptively to evacuate residents or in the aftermath and we are nowhere close to declaring ourselves ready to deal with a disaster half of what Derna just lived through.

For as long as we are still trapped in this lowly place, all we can do isn’t just pray that God will preserve us but to also do whatever we can to reverse the effects of global warming in whichever small way we can.

Again how we are supposed to do this was one of the intended outputs of the Nairobi summit my President chose not to attend.

A friend of mine (a pilot in the Air Force) shared with me pictures of what we call forests that have since become patches of bare land with tree lines only left in the visible areas: the people behind the destruction of these forests are well-connected in the government the President runs but that is beside the point.

My point is that every acre of forest that is destroyed corresponds with up to 40 tonnes of CO2 that have to stay stuck in the atmosphere eating away at our protective sombrero called the greenhouse.

That’s not all; the activities of sand mining also spearheaded by well connected people in the government the President heads have a significant impact too. In fact, a 2020 study by Yunbin Qin and colleagues on the “Impact of sand mining on the carbon sequestration” found that not only did sand mining release tonnes of soil carbon into the open; these activities also significantly reduced the Nitrogen-removal potential of such Riparian areas affected by sand mining, both of which are impacting on global warming and climate change.

So, yes we may not have put the world in the dire situation where it finds itself today as the President puts it, but we surely have a contribution towards it and what we do or don’t do today stands to significantly contribute to the progression of this problem or towards a solution to this problem without a doubt.