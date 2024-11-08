Absenteeism over periods is a serious issue in schools

Monthly periods, a natural occurrence for women, are a major factor keeping over 122 million girls worldwide out of school, according to UNESCO. In sub-Saharan Africa, one in ten girls misses school during menstruation, leading to significant academic setbacks.

Many girls are unable to catch up after repeated absences, resulting in them eventually dropping out of school. This crisis jeopardizes their futures and underscores the urgent need to address period-related absences to protect girls’ education.

The lack of access to affordable menstrual products and inadequate sanitary facilities are the primary drivers of this issue. In sub-Saharan Africa, the situation is particularly severe. A study in Kenya found that 95 per cent of menstruating girls in Kenya miss 1-3 school days monthly due to menstrual challenges, with over 50 per cent reporting academic setbacks as a result. However, the consequences go far beyond education.

Period poverty puts girls at greater risk of HIV, unplanned pregnancies, and gender-based violence (GBV), as some are forced into transactional sex to obtain basic menstrual supplies. This cycle of vulnerability endangers their health and safety, making it a critical issue that needs immediate attention.

High absentee rates create a domino effect, compounding the problem over time. Missing school during menstruation not only impacts short-term academic performance but also leads to cumulative learning losses. Girls fall so far behind that their chances of completing their education are severely limited.

According to the Brookings Institution, every additional year a girl stays in school increases her future income by 10-20 per cent. This ripple effect extends beyond individual setbacks, with long-term socioeconomic consequences that affect entire communities.

The ripple effect reaches far beyond the individual, contributing to long-term socioeconomic consequences. When girls miss out on education due to barriers like menstruation, it stifles their potential to contribute to their families, communities, and economies.

Limited educational opportunities for girls and barriers to completing 12 years of education cost countries globally between $15 trillion and $30 trillion in lost lifetime productivity and earnings, underscoring the profound economic benefits of ensuring girls remain in school.

Despite its severity, period-related absenteeism is often overlooked. One key reason is the stigma surrounding menstruation. In many parts of sub-Saharan Africa, menstruation is still a taboo topic, preventing open conversations about the challenges girls face. This cultural barrier often leads to feelings of shame and isolation, causing many girls to drop out of school altogether.

In addition to stigma, there is a systemic failure to address menstruation-related absenteeism in educational and policy frameworks. Policymakers frequently focus on more visible issues, such as child marriage and poverty, while overlooking the equally damaging impact of period poverty. The absence of comprehensive health education in schools leaves girls unprepared to manage their periods, which increases their exclusion from the classroom.

To address this issue, governments must prioritize access to affordable or free menstrual products. Several countries, including Kenya, South Africa, and Rwanda, have made progress by introducing programs that provide free menstrual products to school girls.

However, these initiatives often face inconsistent funding and implementation challenges. For example, Kenya’s 2017 Basic Education Amendment Act mandates free sanitary pads for schoolgirls, but funding shortages have hindered its success.

In addition to providing menstrual products, schools must be equipped with clean, safe, and private sanitation facilities, allowing girls to manage their periods with dignity.

Comprehensive menstrual health education is also essential. Schools must integrate lessons about menstruation into their curricula for both boys and girls to reduce stigma and foster a more supportive environment. A 2019 report by the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) highlights that education empowers girls to manage their periods confidently, reducing absenteeism and helping them stay in school.

As governments and organizations push for solutions, the need to invest in girls' education by addressing period poverty is increasingly seen as a key strategy for promoting long-term growth and social development. Menstruation-related absenteeism requires the same level of urgency as other major barriers to education, such as poverty and child marriage.

Addressing this issue is also vital in tackling the interconnected challenges of HIV, teenage pregnancies, and gender-based violence (GBV) in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Dr. Penninah Lutung, Africa Bureau Chief of the Aids Healthcare Foundation.