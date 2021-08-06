Academic excellence versus productivity

By Guest Writer More by this Author

On July 30, several Ugandans celebrated the release of Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results. In the end, everyone has to be productive in the real world. Of late, there is a profound mismatch between academic excellence and productivity in the practical world. What are we bringing to the table?

Don’t get astonished to discover that after a decade, those students whose schools are being overlooked are thriving in various respects alongside their counterparts. Sometimes the brightest is not the wisest! Some people have crossed with competition and strife to the industry instead of team-spirit. So absurd and appalling!

A student named X excelled in Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education exams at one of the prestigious schools in Uganda. The student was then awarded a medical course at a reputable university in Uganda on national merit. A few months into the course, the student could hardly comprehend the mysterious medical concepts.

Everything seemed like revising Geography today and taking Physics exam the next day! So the student X eventually left medical school and went back to senior five and pursued Arts and in a different school. Thankfully, the student excelled and carried on with further studies. This episode above raises a lot of questions. Was this student taught to understand and apply concepts or to excel in exams, appear in media or market the school? I bet there are many related scenarios.

Quality education is one that provides all learners with capabilities they require to become economically productive, develop sustainable livelihoods, contribute to peaceful and democratic societies and enhance individual well-being.

The basic education cycle must include threshold levels of literacy and numeracy, basic scientific knowledge and life skills including awareness and prevention of disease. I strongly believe that education should lead to empowerment. Education ought to strengthen individuals, organisations and communities so they get more control over their own situations and environments. Quality education is a crucial factor in combating poverty and inequality in society.

Our current education systems should thoroughly outline equity, contextualization and relevance, child-friendly teaching and learning, sustainability, balanced approach and learning outcomes.

I don’t assert that “limited number of jobs is the root cause of unemployment.” There is a deep-seated problem that needs to be decisively addressed. A well-curated and structured education system should axiomatically lead to invention, innovation and job-creation. It should also produce policy makers who make decisions which are research based and in many cases scientifically tested.

I encourage academic excellence. Actually, I excelled in UCE in 2007, got a first grade, was the best in my school and I was interviewed by press. However, academic performance doesn’t necessarily reflect acumen especially in this generation.

I also heartily suggest that national merit should be centered on inclusion (equal distribution) and not only on academic performance. Our curricula should be revised to focus more on creativity, sound judgment and problem solving. It’s only then that we shall alleviate the rampant unemployment and promote value-addition.

Benard Awuko, benawuko@gmail.com