Additional efforts are needed to strengthen food security in Uganda

By  Guest Writer

  • I strongly   believe  that  Uganda   as  a nation   can   move  into   a state  of  food   security  and  this can be achieved   by  the  country   focusing   efforts  and technocrats  towards   the goal  of training  people  about modern   methods  of   agriculture and the need  to promote  indigenous  food  storage  facilities

From time immemorial food  security   defined   the  prosperity  of  most  societies   in Africa ( Uganda), a society  that had  plenty  of food  to  feed its  people  was   considered  successful.
  As  time  moved  on the situation in regards  to   food security   has been  affected   and Africa  has seen scenarios   where    millions  of  people   are at the verge  of  hunger,  thus  strengthening   the adage  nine missed  meals   away  from chaos! Millions of   Africans  who face hunger  have time and again been saved by aid donated   by  the United Nations   agencies  like  the  World  Food  Programme    and    Food  Agriculture  Organisation.


 Now  that   the  world  is  experiencing  a food  crisis  caused by the Russian-Ukrain conflict  which has   affected  the flow  of  grain and fertiliser,  there is a need to  rethink  the food security  situation in Uganda  as    a whole   and start   the  implementation of   ancient  Egypt   governor Joseph’s strategy   to   offset  the   burden of   food  insecurity.
 At    Share An Opportunity Uganda, we have worked towards    that initiative   and this has  involved   training  people  in the different    project    areas   about   modern    farming  methods   and  these basically   include    post-harvest   handling of produce, simple  irrigation  achieved   by  employing   watering  cans   and   how   to  employ  fertilisers   in the growing of  crops.  This in turn has  enabled  the  different  project  areas   where  our  organisation  operates   to  achieve  food  security.
  The  efforts   that  are put  in action  are  just   part of  the  effort  that  the  government  puts  in place    to  ensure   that   food  security  is achieved, but  moving   forward    the government  has    to carry  out  mass  sensitisation of   people   about  proper  methods  of  farming    and  how  they  can   be  employed  to boost  agriculture  production.

 As  Joseph  constructed   large  storage    buildings  were  excess   produce  was stored and delivered in times of great  hunger,   the  government should   build  more  storage silos   where  excess  agriculture  produce   can be stored,   which  in turn   ensures   food security.
 Government  has   to  develop  a  robust   agriculture  policy which defines   causes of food  security  in the  country   and  what  measures   can be taken to  correct   the deficiencies.     
In addition to that,  there is need  to  develop  a   petro chemical  and  organic  fertilizer industry   that will  boost   fertiliser  production  in the country. This will enable    the  country   agriculture  sector   to  work as  a well oiled  machine   and  this  will in turn reduce  reliance on    fertiliser   imports   in  a  time  when the  current  paradigm   shifts  make   the geopolitical  situation unpredictable.
 Achieving   total food  security is possible but we all have a role to play in  this struggle and  this has to begin from the highest  echelon  of society  and must involve the  active  participation of every  Ugandan.
            Authored by Benon Kyome,  National Director, Share an Opportunity Uganda.
 
 

