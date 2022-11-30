Additional efforts are needed to strengthen food security in Uganda

From time immemorial food security defined the prosperity of most societies in Africa ( Uganda), a society that had plenty of food to feed its people was considered successful.

As time moved on the situation in regards to food security has been affected and Africa has seen scenarios where millions of people are at the verge of hunger, thus strengthening the adage nine missed meals away from chaos! Millions of Africans who face hunger have time and again been saved by aid donated by the United Nations agencies like the World Food Programme and Food Agriculture Organisation.



Now that the world is experiencing a food crisis caused by the Russian-Ukrain conflict which has affected the flow of grain and fertiliser, there is a need to rethink the food security situation in Uganda as a whole and start the implementation of ancient Egypt governor Joseph’s strategy to offset the burden of food insecurity.

I strongly believe that Uganda as a nation can move into a state of food security and this can be achieved by the country focusing efforts and technocrats towards the goal of training people about modern methods of agriculture and the need to promote indigenous food storage facilities.

At Share An Opportunity Uganda, we have worked towards that initiative and this has involved training people in the different project areas about modern farming methods and these basically include post-harvest handling of produce, simple irrigation achieved by employing watering cans and how to employ fertilisers in the growing of crops. This in turn has enabled the different project areas where our organisation operates to achieve food security.

The efforts that are put in action are just part of the effort that the government puts in place to ensure that food security is achieved, but moving forward the government has to carry out mass sensitisation of people about proper methods of farming and how they can be employed to boost agriculture production.