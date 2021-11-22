Address challenges of rising population of Uganda

By  Guest Writer

Uganda’s annual population growth rate is among the highest in the world and it is projected to rise from 45 million to 100 million by 2050 (World Bank).  
Furthermore, Uganda has the youngest population in the world, with 75 percent of its population being under 35 years of age. 
These are huge challenges to our society and we will be doing ourselves a disservice if we keep a blind eye or shift blame.  
The advantages of having a youthful population are that there are a lot of potential workers for the future and it also gives the country a chance to build an educated and civilised community. 
However, these advantages are not currently applicable to Uganda as there are not many jobs being created and so many young people are missing out on education.  

