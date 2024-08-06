Address children’s mental health issues

In Uganda, where the vibrant landscapes and resilient communities paint a picture of hope, a critical issue often goes unaddressed: the mental health of our children.

According to the World Health Organisation’s 2021 report, one in seven adolescents globally faces mental health challenges, including depression, anxiety, and behavioural disorders.

This demographic represents a significant portion of the global disease burden, with untreated conditions leading to severe consequences such as increased suicide rates and long-term impacts on adult life.

In sub-Saharan Africa, and Uganda in particular, the mental health treatment gap for children and adolescents is alarmingly wide. Despite global efforts like the WHO’s Mental Health Gap Action Plan, there remains a severe shortage of economic and human resources dedicated to mental health in the region.

This is exacerbated by the lack of accessible treatment pathways and in-patient facilities. In Uganda, for instance, the legacy of prolonged civil conflicts, infectious diseases, high unemployment, and domestic violence further heightens the risk of mental health issues among children.

Take, for instance, the story of Aisha, a 12-year-old girl at Kiyindi Village near Lake Victoria. While she embodies the spirit of resilience, Aisha struggles with anxiety and depression, feeling overwhelmed by her environment and societal expectations. Her story is not unique.

Across Uganda, children face mental health challenges often overshadowed by stigma and a general lack of resources. The silence surrounding these issues is not just a gap in discourse but a profound human and societal cost.

To address these challenges, it is crucial to break the silence and foster open conversations about mental health. Many communities in Uganda still view discussing mental health as taboo, focusing instead on more visible concerns.

Creating safe spaces where children can express their emotions and seek help is essential. Schools, community centres, and local leaders should organise workshops and discussions to normalise mental health conversations.

A promising example could be a community where local schools have integrated mental health education into their curriculum, and community leaders have established support groups for parents and children. This proactive approach, though hypothetical, fosters a more supportive environment which allows children like Aisha to seek help more readily.

In reality, systemic challenges also need to be addressed. Access to mental health services remains limited, particularly in rural areas, due to a shortage of trained professionals and overwhelmed existing services.

Investing in mental health infrastructure is crucial, including training more counsellors, integrating mental health services into primary healthcare, and ensuring availability in both urban and rural settings.

Moreover, engaging families, schools, and local organisations in mental health initiatives can create a robust support network for children.

Events like mental health fairs, family counselling sessions, and peer support groups can offer children the tools and encouragement they need to thrive. These events which focus on mental health awareness not only educate but also reinforce the collective effort needed to support our children.

In conclusion, improving children’s mental health in Uganda requires a collective commitment to creating a supportive environment.

By fostering open conversations, investing in mental health services, and involving families and local organisations, we can ensure that every child has the opportunity to grow up healthy, resilient and productive. As we celebrate the natural beauty and warmth of our country, let us also prioritise the well-being of our youngest citizens.

Addressing their mental health is not just a matter of health but a fundamental human right and a crucial investment in our collective future.