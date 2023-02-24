Address food, water insecurity in the Albertine region

While Uganda was witnessing the handover of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (Eacop) construction licence, I also had the opportunity to visit the Albertine graben, where Eacop starts from which is also the most environmentally sensitive area in the region.

As we all appreciate the significate contribution this developments will have on our national GDP and also uplifting the community livelihood in Uganda and entire region, as government and all companies involved, we need to be mindful on how to manage the escalating negative impacts of climate change on environment and community livelihoods which are already manifesting itself in the oil region.

During my visit, I was able to interact with four different groups from Hoima, Kikuube and Buliisa districts and realised that these communities are already facing a cross-cutting challenge of food and water insecurity that are attributed to drastic climate change which has resulted in unpredictable weather conditions, high temperature rates, dwindling water resources and flooding of Lake Albert, prolonged droughts, among others. This remains the biggest issue of our generation and living in a bubble of denial can only take us so far.

With the number of projects taking place in Albertine graben; oil refinery project, Kingfisher, Tilenga, Eacop and other associated projects such as the construction of oil roads and industrial parks, there has been a significant increase in deforestation, degradation of wetlands and the expansion of oil activities in protected areas such as Murchison Falls National Park, Lake Albert, Bugoma Forest, these activities have severely affected the environment, resulting in the drying up of rivers and wetlands, changing of weather patterns, prolonged dry seasons, and yet oil host communities in Kikuube , Hoima and Buliisa districts entirely depend on farming both for economic purposes and domestic use, but with these negative climatic changes the soils have become totally dry and barren, they no longer have water to irrigate their crops as water resources are drying up and this has created a major food and water insecurity in the region.

Access to land is very difficult as available land is shared on a family basis, which has led to land disputes. According to the women of these regions, they have only a small part of the land to cultivate and as it is a shared family land which means they must share the production with their husbands, who on the other hand can decide to take all produce from them, leaving their families with little or nothing to eat or sell.

Most unfortunate, is that most of these households are now running in to wetlands and forests to carry out farming, charcoal burning and illegal timber logging in search of alternative livelihoods, hence also contributing to already increasing deforestation and wetland degradation.

It should also be noted that there has also been an increase in population due to people seeking work in the oil and gas sector.

However since most have failed to acquire these jobs they have resorted to stealing from the farms of indigenous communities in search of food, usurping land to settle, encroaching on forests and degrading wetlands and due to the growing population, the little land available to host communities has to be voluntarily or involuntarily shared, reducing the land area for cultivation and water resources of this region.

According to the women of Nyahira Village, there is an increase in temperatures in the region and a significant decrease in the amount of rain in the region, they hardly see any rain, the wetlands have dried up and even the few boreholes that were built dried up.

It should also be taken into account that these residents still depend on firewood and charcoal as a source of energy, which means that they carry out deforestation for energy sources, which reduces the number of trees that would have improved the climatic conditions of the region and thus contributed to an increase in the rainfall in the area.

In summary, given the developments in the Albertine area, the government needs to engage more with all concerned parties regarding the welfare of oil host communities on the need to adopt more eco-friendly methods while carrying out developments within the Albertine region.