Address issue of hippo attacks

Communities living near Uganda’s national parks are increasingly under threat from wild animal attacks, especially hippos, which have grown bolder in recent years. These attacks are not only taking lives but are also disrupting livelihoods and creating fear among residents whose homes and farms border protected areas.

On August 4, 2025, Daily Monitor reported a troubling incident in Miirya Sub-county, Masindi District, where hippos invaded gardens and chased several farmers away. For a largely agrarian community, this intrusion is more than a mere scare it has threatened their very source of survival. Some farmers have already abandoned their gardens, fearing for their lives.

The same day, in Pakwach Sub-county, Pakwach District, a man lost his life while fishing in the River Nile after being attacked by a hippo. This tragic incident adds to a growing list of fatalities and injuries caused by wild animals, particularly hippos and crocodiles, in and around Murchison Falls National Park. These animals often stray into human settlements in search of food and water, especially during dry seasons when natural resources inside the park are scarce.

While Uganda’s rich biodiversity is a point of national pride and a major tourism draw, it also poses challenges for communities living in close proximity to wildlife. Human-wildlife conflict has become a pressing issue, with residents often feeling neglected or inadequately protected.

In an effort to address these growing concerns, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) rolled out a compensation policy to provide financial relief to victims of wildlife attacks. Under this policy, families affected by fatal attacks can receive compensation of up to Shs20 million.

This applies to cases reported in and around protected areas like Murchison Falls National Park. The initiative is commendable and reflects a growing recognition of the human cost of wildlife conservation. However, the policy also comes with conditions that may limit access to compensation. For instance, communities must report such incidents within three days, after which UWA conducts assessments to verify and process claims.

In many rural settings, this timeframe is unrealistic due to challenges such as poor communication networks, lack of transport, and limited awareness about the reporting procedures. Currently, sensitisation efforts remain inadequate. Many affected communities are either unaware of the compensation policy or unsure of how to initiate a claim.

As a result, they are left vulnerable and unsupported, despite the policy’s good intentions. To bridge this gap, it is crucial that UWA, local governments, and civil society partners scale up awareness campaigns in at-risk areas. Community leaders, parish chiefs, and local councils should be trained to support timely reporting and verification of incidents.

Furthermore, long-term solutions such as constructing wildlife barriers, establishing buffer zones, and deploying rapid response teams can help prevent these incidents from occurring in the first place. Wildlife conservation and human safety must go hand- in-hand. Protecting Uganda’s natural heritage should not come at the cost of human lives and livelihoods.

A stronger, community-centred approach to wildlife management is urgently needed to ensure peaceful coexistence between people and nature.

Ivan Munguongeyo, Pakwach District