Address safety of those joining Forces

Recently, media outlets reported various incidents in which some Ugandans died from aerobic fitness exercises when attempting to join the UPDF and the Uganda Wildlife Authority.

Omissions associated with these incidents border on negligence. I reviewed health and safety policies from various organisations and as such, our armed forces appear to lack stringent safety policies for protecting lives under their control, yet every life is precious.

As I watched different media footage, I did not see any water point where bottled water should have been distributed to job applicants, despite being required to run in hot or sunny weather.

If these agencies could not afford to freely distribute bottled water, which costs about Shs600 per bottle, they should have instructed all applicants to carry bottled water and take proper meals in advance, after a week’s training.

Health experts regularly advise that an adult should drink about two liters of water per day, particularly when running in hot weather, yet water was glaringly lacking in these drills. This was an absurd and lamentable omission. Drinking adequate water, during demanding physical exercise, improves blood circulation and ensures that all vital organs receive adequate oxygen and nutrients among other benefits.

Secondly, I did not see ambulances with oxygen supplies on standby yet the government has many ambulances and medical staff.

The government should ensure that no institution conducts competitions of strenuous physical nature, without enforcing strict safety measures and providing vital supplies.

Institutions that do not enforce safety regulations should be penalised, and held liable for any loss of life that accrues from negligence, under Section 229 of the Penal Code Act. Our armed forces should do better next time and save lives, because every life matters.

####################################

Pay attention to high cost of living

The current increase in the commodity prices should trigger every employer to be on guard.

According to the Fraud Triangle, employees commit fraud because of opportunity, incentives and rationalisation. Opportunity refers to circumstances that allow fraud to occur and examples include weak internal controls, inadequate accounting policies and poor tone at the top.

Incentives are at times called pressure, refer to employee’s mindset towards committing fraud. Example of things that provide incentives to commit fraud include; personal incentives such as the need to pay personal bills.

With the current crisis, employees may commit fraud because of the need to pay the personal bills which have increased way too much beyond their earnings.

According to the 2022 Association of Certified Fraud Examiners Report to the Nations, occupational fraud, which refers to fraud committed by individuals against the organisations that employ them was regarded as one of the costly and most common form of financial crime in the world. This is because; organisation with employees must, to some extent, entrust those employees with access to or control over its assets and also because many people are in a position to commit these crimes.

Occupational fraud manifests through asset misappropriation schemes, which involve stealing or misusing the employer’s resources. Financial statement fraud schemes - the perpetrator intentionally causes a material misstatement or omission in the organisation’s financial statements and third category is corruption—which includes offences such as bribery, conflicts of interest, and extortion.

According to the report, financial statements fraud, the least common but costliest category and corruption fall in the middle in terms of both frequency and losses.

With the exception of the third category, which we have indirectly chosen to tolerate as a country, it is possible that many entities in Uganda are experiencing or could have experienced any of the forms of occupational fraud mentioned above.

That no withstanding, the frequent soaring of commodity prices should now be the loudest wake up call to CEOs to protect their organisations against fraudsters.

Ivan Muhumuza, CFE [email protected]

