Address social and economic uncertainties in Budaka District for equal devt

As the nation celebrated its National Independence Day on October 9, I had the privilege of visiting Budaka District where I witnessed a stark contrast in the heart of Budaka District’s Kachomo village, Uganda.

Here, the communities continue to grapple with a multitude of challenges that have left them ensnared in a cycle of poverty and despair. Despite government initiatives like Parish Development Model, the people of Kachomo village find themselves trapped in the clutches of social and economic uncertainties.

The community battles an overwhelming presence of poverty. Despite government initiatives in place to alleviate poverty, many individuals and families remain trapped in a state of deprivation. The lack of resources, education, and economic opportunities perpetuates the cycle of poverty, preventing the community from breaking free and realising its full potential. This is made worse by the high occurrence of early marriages and school dropouts. Young girls, in particular, are vulnerable to early marriages due to cultural norms and economic hardships. This not only curtails their educational opportunities but also perpetuates the cycle of poverty for future generations.

The reliance on agriculture by the community for sustenance makes the community particularly susceptible to climate uncertainties. Long dry seasons and unpredictable rainfall patterns have drastically reduced crop yields. For example, sweet potatoes, a staple crop, have been significantly affected, with many being destroyed due to these weather conditions. This not only impacts the food security of the community but also their economic stability.

As a community, we request for the government’s intervention, government and non-governmental organisations should work together to increase awareness and promote education, particularly among girls. Encouraging girls to stay in school can help break the cycle of early marriages and poverty.

We urge the government to adopt community-based initiatives so that they are easy for the community to take up and adopt, implementing sustainable farming practices and introducing climate-resilient crops can help mitigate the impact of climate uncertainties on agriculture.

Budaka, like many other rural areas, faces a complex web of social and economic uncertainties that hinder its growth and development. It is essential for governments, organisations, and individuals to come together to address these issues effectively.