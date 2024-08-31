Address surge in HIV/Aids infections in urban areas

Uganda, once a beacon of hope in the fight against HIV/Aids, is now grappling with a worrying resurgence in new infections, especially in urban areas like Kampala, Mbarara, Jinja, Fort Portal and Entebbe.

The Uganda Aids Commission (UAC) recently presented surveillance data revealing that most of the newly created cities have HIV infection rates higher than the national prevalence of 5.1 percent, with some areas experiencing rates double this figure. This alarming trend necessitates immediate and targeted interventions to protect the most vulnerable populations, particularly adolescent girls.

The rise in HIV infections in urban areas can be attributed to various factors. Cities like Kampala and Jinja are hubs of social and economic activity, which often come with increased risk behaviours, including unprotected sex. The allure of city life, coupled with economic hardships, has led to a rise in transactional sex, where young women exchange sex for money or goods, significantly heightening the risk of HIV transmission. Moreover, rapid urbanisation in cities like Mbarara, Fort Portal, Gulu and Entebbe has disrupted traditional community structures that once provided support and guidance to young people. The anonymity of urban life makes it easier for risky behaviours to go unnoticed, leaving many adolescents without the necessary support systems.

Misinformation and stigma surrounding HIV further exacerbate the situation. Despite numerous awareness campaigns, misconceptions about HIV persist, particularly among urban youth. The fear of being stigmatised prevents many from seeking testing and treatment, fuelling the spread of the virus.

To combat the rising HIV infection rates in Uganda’s urban areas, a multifaceted approach is essential. Schools in urban areas should integrate comprehensive sexual education into their curricula, addressing safe sex practices, consent, and the importance of regular testing. Empowering young people with accurate information will enable them to make informed decisions about their sexual health.

Targeted HIV awareness campaigns that address the unique challenges of urban life are crucial. These campaigns should focus on reducing stigma, promoting regular testing, and encouraging the use of protection during sex. Utilising digital platforms popular among urban youth can help disseminate this information effectively.

Health centres in cities like Kampala, Jinja, and Mbarara should offer youth-friendly services that cater to the needs of adolescents. This includes confidential testing, counselling, and access to HIV prevention tools such as condoms and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). Creating a supportive environment where young people feel comfortable seeking help is vital.

To address the issue of transactional sex, it is essential to implement economic empowerment programmes for adolescent girls in urban areas. Providing vocational training, scholarships, and entrepreneurship opportunities can reduce their economic vulnerability and the likelihood of engaging in risky behaviours.

Community-based organisations, religious institutions, and local leaders should play a role in mentoring and guiding young people in urban areas. Rebuilding these support systems can provide a safety net for adolescents, offering them guidance and support. The fight against HIV requires collaboration between the government, NGOs, healthcare providers, development partners and the private sector. Public-private partnerships can help mobilise resources, expand access to testing and treatment, and support community-based initiatives.

This increase in HIV infections in Uganda’s urban areas is a wake-up call for all stakeholders. Addressing this issue requires a concerted effort to provide education, support, and resources to the most vulnerable populations, especially adolescent girls. By implementing targeted interventions in cities like Kampala, Mbarara, Jinja, and Entebbe, Uganda can reclaim its status as a leader in the fight against HIV/Aids and secure a healthier future for its youth.

The Uganda Aids Commission’s data shows the urgency of this mission, and with collaborative efforts, the spread of HIV can be effectively curbed.