Address the persistent issue of power outages

On August 1, the Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, together with other sector officials and partners commissioned the Nyagak III hydropower plant.

The 6.6-megawatt plant was launched in Zombo District, West Nile, raising the region’s generation capacity to 9.9 megawatts. Furthermore, in July, the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) announced that they were embarking on a programme to connect 900,000 households country wide to the national power grid free of charge.

This was announced following the signing of two agreements between the company and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development under the Electricity Scale-up Project (EASP), a multi-component project supported by the World Bank. These and many other recent developments show how much is being invested in Uganda’s electricity sector. It is commendable, especially for the clean energy transition. However, reports such as the Uganda National Household Survey report 2024 state that only 25.3 percent of the population has access to electricity.

Consistent power outages, among many other challenges, undermine functional access to electricity in Uganda. Ugandans are literally living in the dark. Individuals all over the country complain of persistent power outages. Businesses have also reported a rise in power disruptions.

A survey conducted by the Economic Policy Research Centre (EPRC) revealed that businesses reported an adverse effect on their operations due to increased power outages from April to June. Several people have also taken to social media to express their frustration over the consistent power outages. Some describe the situation as annoying, while others criticise the Umeme-UEDCL transition, describing it as the true definition of ‘the devil you know being better than the angel you don’t know.’

Some have gone ahead to say under Umeme, power outages occurred maybe once every quarter and that now UEDCL cuts power nearly every 30 minutes.

Another remarked that UEDCL is taking us back to the dark days of the 1990s. Others complain that even a drizzle is enough to cut off electricity. This is not a comparison of who does it better. They are examples that highlight the struggles of electricity consumers in Uganda. The very ones who use electricity in their day to day lives for cooking, studying, lighting, transport, powering their businesses and many others.

Important to note is that in the month of July alone, UEDCL publicly announced seven (7) planned power shutdowns in different locations within the country. These were always scheduled for 8am to 5pm, which are the typical productive hours for most Ugandans.

For an institution that pledges to light up our world, what we have received instead is consistent power outages. Should we blame this on incompetence or unpreparedness for the transition? Continuing to channel resources into large power projects will only be meaningful if those who are already connected can actively use the electricity.

It is, therefore, crucial to first address the persistent issue of power outages before investing further in the sector. Ugandans deserve a power system that is stable. Reliable electricity is not a luxury but a necessity for health, education, and economic development, to mention but a few. I call upon the Ministry of Energy and UEDCL to ensure service improvements so that Ugandans enjoy tangible and timely benefits of these investments.

Written by Vivian Ainembabazi, AFIEGO

>>>Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;