Address the  plight of medical interns

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Medical interns play a big role in covering up human resource gaps in the health sector.
  •  In 2018, a female intern doctor was raped on her way to attend to an emergency caesarean section at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital at night.

It is now over one month since medical interns laid down their tools citing issues to do with their welfare and allowance increment as per the presidential directive. This has created a crisis in the health sector as it has caused longer patient queues, causing overcrowding in the hospitals.  

