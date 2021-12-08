Address the  plight of medical interns

It is now over one month since medical interns laid down their tools citing issues to do with their welfare and allowance increment as per the presidential directive. This has created a crisis in the health sector as it has caused longer patient queues, causing overcrowding in the hospitals.

For starters, medical interns are graduate nurses, doctors, midwives, pharmacists and dentists in their first year of hospital work post-medical school. They are not students since they are already graduates in their respective professions. It is a mandate by government that medical interns work for one year after graduation under the supervision of their seniors to acquire more skills prior to acquisition of their practicing licences.

In the first place, training at medical school requires good mental health. It carries a psychological burden since students spend days of anxiety and sleepless nights researching to have course works, case write-ups and presentations done, in addition to preparation for the multi-dimensional exams of medical school.

As if the pressure and stress of medical school is not enough, medical internship sets in soon after. Imagine one spending millions of money at medical school, only for government to surprise them with Shs750, 000 as payment for a full month’s services. As a result, interns have to live a life of barely getting by. This entails having poor accommodation, indecent meals and facing difficulties of transport in a bid to live within their means.

Consequently, they pay the supreme price of living a poor quality life.

In 2018, a female intern doctor was raped on her way to attend to an emergency caesarean section at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital at night. She broke down mentally and had to be transferred elsewhere. Many interns experience such things that the world may never know of.

In addition to the financial challenges, interns face a vice of professional degradation. It is on record that in the bid to have their payments improved, one minister publicly submitted that nurses are not scientists and therefore do not deserve payment along with other scientists.

In this regard, it is really embarrassing for government to deploy artists to carryout scientific procedures in hospitals. Besides, medical interns are always direct victims in the event that there emerges a health crisis in the country. They were among the front liners in the fight against Covid-19 and many of them silently suffered from the pandemic twice or more and twice, it ravaged their colleagues.

Unfortunately, when Covid-19 funds were received, the value of their services was ignored. The interns served until the pandemic subsided to a greater extent, even in the times when the hospitals ran short of personal protective equipment (PPEs).

Medical interns do immense work in our hospitals and ought to be celebrated rather than ignored. They are the humblest and highly receptive health practitioners you will find in the hospitals.

Medical interns play a big role in covering up human resource gaps in the health sector. They are a committed group of health service providers and at times carryout procedures in the absence of their seniors. They take risks in such times to save mankind when the potential benefits outweigh the potential risk. Medical interns undergo very many difficult situations, but all in the name of serving humanity.