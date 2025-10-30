Africa should rethink its borrowed democracy

At the moment, frustration is widespread throughout the African continent. Citizens read about fresh scandals, hospitals that are running low on medications, and politicians who are attempting to alter the law in order to prolong their tenure.

Consequently, many people are now openly wondering if democracy based on the ideologies of Western countries has failed Africa.

This is not the kind of theoretical argument that belongs in lecture halls. It is a lived reality felt in the long queues at polling stations across the continent, where citizens cast their ballots with hope only to see that hope dissolve once results are announced.

Young Africans feel this disappointment most sharply, having grown up in a time when democracy was sold as the guaranteed pathway to prosperity, yet has repeatedly failed to deliver on its promises. That gap between expectation and outcome widens each election cycle.

In countries like Tanzania and Ivory Coast, incumbent leaders have gone as far as blocking strong opponents from even appearing on the ballot. Elsewhere, political power continues to follow tribal patterns rather than national interest.

Presidents nearing the end of their terms rewrite constitutions with ease, turning laws meant to safeguard democracy into tools for prolonging personal rule.

The frustration building among citizens is no longer subtle. Many increasingly believe the ballot box has lost its power to change anything at all, no matter how many people show up to vote. Long ago, even international development organisations recognised the emergence of this crisis.

UNECA's Africa Governance Report (2005) and the UNDP's Human Development Report (2002) both emphasised that the focus should be on how democracy might be modified to fit African histories instead of whether or not Africa should democratise. Strong civic institutions are necessary for Western democracy, but colonialism left Africa with weak ones. Today as African leaders struggle to create nations that accurately represent who they are, the effects of that original sin are still being felt.

Weak institutions across many African countries have allowed corruption to flourish, eroding public trust in governance. Studies estimate that the continent loses between $100 billion and $580 billion every year to corruption, money that could transform hospitals, classrooms, and infrastructure.

Public debt has more than doubled over the past decade, yet the quality of services remains painfully inadequate, exacerbating the frustrations of citizens with systems that seem to take more than they give. This growing discontent is reshaping expectations. The young men and women of Africa who happen to be more informed and more connected than any generation before them, are no longer willing to accept excuses.

Technology constantly exposes them to how other societies are governed, confirming that better is not only possible but overdue. They are not rejecting democracy. They are rejecting the idea that a flawed, borrowed model is the best Africa can hope for.

Their message to those in power is that stability alone is not democracy. True democracy exists only when citizens feel seen, heard, and valued. That message is more important than ever today. Africa is at an important turning point. Failing to change, one path keeps on with the boring election ritual.

The other has the courage to reconsider democracy until it finally offers its citizens justice, opportunity, and dignity. Whether democracy is appropriate for Africa is no longer a question. What form of democracy will ultimately be best for Africans is the question.

Authored by Rashid Nakhokho Matselele