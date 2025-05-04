AI is racing ahead while our education stands still

I sit on my laptop trying to watch a YouTube video that is approximately one hour long, but almost every quarter, I receive an ad about an AI chatbot - and to my biggest surprise, the last one was for an AI that "humanises" chatbot texts. I doubt my former primary science teacher knows this exists. My history paper four teacher, who spent years drilling us on essay structure, probably hasn't heard of it either.

This constant stream of AI advertisements isn't just a minor irritation - it's a huge reminder of how rapidly technology is advancing while Uganda's education system remains stuck in the past. The disconnect between what AI can do and what our schools are equipped to handle is staggering. The real issue isn't whether AI will transform education - it already is - but whether Uganda will adapt in time or be left scrambling to catch up.

Most Ugandan classrooms today look the same as they did decades ago, as I confirmed during my travels through Nwoya, Pakwach and remote areas in western Uganda: teachers conduct classes from outdated textbooks, students memorise facts for exams, with little to no technology integration.

While AI could personalise learning, assist overworked teachers and provide global knowledge access, the reality is many schools lack even basic digital infrastructure. Unesco's 2023 report warns that without proper policies, AI could worsen educational inequality - a risk Uganda can't afford to ignore. Yet this technology could be a lifeline for Uganda's struggling education system. The World Economic Forum highlights how AI tutors could support understaffed schools, automate grading, and adapt lessons to local languages. But these possibilities remain out of reach when many schools lack reliable electricity, let alone internet access or computers. This gap becomes more troubling when we see how students are already experimenting with AI. In universities and some secondary schools, tech-savvy learners quietly use AI tools to summarise readings, brainstorm ideas and draft assignments - all without guidance on ethical use. Some call this cheating; others see inevitable adaptation.

Meanwhile, unlike other nations, Ugandan universities aren't allocating funds for AI adoption in education. Our exam-focused system is particularly vulnerable. If AI can generate well-structured essays in seconds, what does this mean for a curriculum prioritising rote memorisation? The answer isn't to ban AI - that's impossible and counterproductive - but to rethink assessment. The World Economic Forum suggests shifting focus to critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving - areas where humans still outperform machines. But this requires overhauling teaching methods, exams and teacher training - something Uganda's underfunded system isn't prepared for. The greatest risk isn't just technological lag, but producing students unprepared for tomorrow's job market. As AI reshapes global industries, digital literacy becomes as essential as reading and writing. Yet many Ugandan schools still treat computers as luxuries rather than necessities. Other countries are already adapting. In Kenya and India, governments and NGOs test AI-powered tools in low-resource schools with some success. But these initiatives need stable internet, affordable devices and teacher training - all areas where Uganda lags.

Without urgent investment and policy changes, the gap will only widen, leaving Ugandan students increasingly disadvantaged in our digital world. The ads on my screen won't stop. AI won't slow down. Uganda's education system must start adapting now or face being left behind. This isn't about replacing teachers with chatbots - it's about equipping educators to prepare students for an AI-driven world. The path forward is clear: expand digital infrastructure, train teachers in AI literacy, and redesign curricula to emphasise irreplaceable human skills. The alternative - clinging to outdated methods while the world advances - leads only to irrelevance. Uganda's education system doesn't just need to catch up; it needs to start running.

The writer, Michael Ainomugisha, is a digital communications student and writer.