Allow the NRM electoral tribunal to resolve all electoral petitions

On Thursday, July 17, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party held its primaries across the country. I am personally happy that the candidates I supported won the primaries and emerged as the party’s flag bearers.

However, in some areas, some aggrieved candidates, who lost in the primaries are filing petitions at the NRM electoral commission office contesting the results for various reasons, including voter bribery, voter intimidation, electoral violence, altering results, tampering with the registers, and in some instances the registrar announced two candidates as winners, for example, in Hoima District. Other grievances include constituencies where poll results were inconclusive or annulled, among others.

The NRM tribunal’s response to these petitions will be crucial. These petitions are being received by the chairperson of the NRM electoral tribunal, Mr John Musiime, who was appointed by President Museveni, for the job .

The tribunal has registered more than 100 petitions so far and this has stirred significant debate across the political spectrum. The tribunal, consisting of 29 people, is tasked to resolve all party primary disputes and complaints by different candidates across the country. A source at the NRM Secretariat informed me that the 29-member tribunal is full of lawyers, who are encouraged to be non-partisan.

However, an aggrieved candidate is free to be accompanied by their own lawyer if he or she wishes to do so; nevertheless, if the candidate was on ground and saw what was taking place during the primaries, they themselves can testify without the presence of their lawyer. To some extent, this surge of petitions shows the candidates’ confidence in the judicial process of the NRM tribunal, and that the aggrieved candidates will have the opportunity to a fair hearing, which was not the case during the highly charged emotional primaries.

I commend those who have filed their petitions, because it is a more civilised way to resolve issues rather than resorting to electoral violence. The tribunal will help the NRM party to maintain its credibility. As a mass party (NRM has over 300 MPs in the 11th Parliament) , it is natural that grievances will arise.

Some MPs who have lost and already declared to come back as Independents are advised to at least first take their grievances to the tribunal. I have confidence that the NRM tribunal will render nothing but justice to the aggrieved candidates.

In conclusion, in the spirit of unity and progress, and for the sake of party cohesion, I urge all the candidates who lost in the NRM party primaries, who have submitted petitions, to respect and accept the judgment of the NRM electoral tribunal and not stand as Independents, as this will be seen as an act of rebellion. Let the law take its course!

Written by Norman Kambeho, Public Relations Student at Makerere University.